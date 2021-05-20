‘Stop attacking me, punk!’ Fox’s Geraldo explodes on-air over ‘Israel’s crimes,’ gets accused of spreading ‘Hamas propaganda’

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera shocked even colleagues at his own network for blasting the US as “complicit” in Israel’s “crimes against humanity” in Gaza – and got promptly accused of siding with the Hamas militants.

In one Wednesday Fox interview, Rivera was accused of promoting “Hamas propaganda” after he stated the US was “providing Israel many of the weapons” they are then using to “kill Palestinian civilians.”

The US, the Fox contributor claimed, is “complicit” in an “ongoing crime against humanity” thanks to its support of Israel in its ongoing conflict with Palestine.

Also on rt.com Israel says Hamas endangering Palestinians as IDF posts video showing militants’ rocket misfiring and landing in Gaza

Fox host Katie Pavlich pushed back at Rivera in one of multiple confrontations with the latter on the subject and said groups like Hamas use civilians as human shields, leading to civilian casualties, and blasted Rivera for making a “dishonest argument.”

“They have no place to run. Where are they going to go?!” Rivera fired back. “I am saying... an Israeli F-16 going 500 miles an hour is going to kill civilians.”

“You are repeating Hamas propaganda,” she said.

Wow, this from Geraldo Rivera!"The fact that the United States of America is providing Israel many of the weapons Israel is using today to kill Palestinian civilians without demanding a cease-fire, Tlaib is right. That makes us complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity." pic.twitter.com/JZhGSic2Ly — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 19, 2021

20 times as many Palestinians are being killed than Israelis-including children. The fact the US is providing Israel many of the weapons Israel is using to kill Palestinian civilians-without even demanding a ceasefire-makes us complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 19, 2021

It was not Rivera’s only confrontation on the subject against Fox colleagues. He and author Dan Bongino got into a heated verbal exchange during a shared appearance on ‘Hannity.’

Discussing the ongoing conflict, Rivera called for a ceasefire and said it was “abhorrent” that Palestinians are dying at a higher rate than Israelis.

Bongino, who has gotten into verbal battles with Rivera in the past, attacked Rivera as playing an “emotional game” with the audience to “spread misinformation.”

“This is not about me,” Geraldo said. “You didn’t come here to attack me. I’m sick of you, Bongino. You’re a punk.”

Also on rt.com ‘Not limited to words’: German FM visits Israel; asserts its right for ‘self-defense’ amid continued conflict with Gaza

The argument between the two then turned into yelling over one another, trading insults, with Rivera even at one point crumpling up a piece of paper and turning his back on the camera.

Bongino called him an “out-of-control lunatic,” to which Rivera replied, “I’m an out-of-control lunatic? I’m a ten-time Emmy winner!”

WOW - this @dbongino and Geraldo interview on Hannity was WILD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WlboBMkXzi — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2021

Many have taken to social media to express shock at a Fox News regular being such a harsh critic of Israel and the US.

Honestly good on Fox News for having a contributor who offers their conservative audience a real look at the Palestinian grievances like Geraldo. https://t.co/qAXOJTjhey — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 20, 2021

wow geraldo actually said a truth on fox news? end of times. pic.twitter.com/gE08NtXqwI — 🐍 (@Raels_Lamia) May 20, 2021

Good on Geraldo https://t.co/jehIXxhJoP — Katie Halper (@kthalps) May 20, 2021

Plenty of conservatives, meanwhile, have blasted Rivera over his heated confrontations on Fox.

Wow - wild!@GeraldoRivera is a typical progressive, using emption and deception - @dbongino uses logic and facts...It's is because of people like Geraldo that the terrorists always come back and innocent children die... https://t.co/SEEYeXFJy4 — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) May 20, 2021

Geraldo Rivera should switch to CNN. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 20, 2021

Do you want the Israeli to turn off the iron dome for equality? Iron dome is Israel made defense system and not an American product. I remember my grandmother telling me about those kappo during the ww2. We still have some today! — Raph (@zraph) May 19, 2021

Rivera has stuck by his stance and continued demanding a ceasefire and highlighting the death of Palestinians.

“Pressure mounting on #Israel to institute #Ceasefire. American bombs should not be used to kill defenseless civilians in #Gaza. @JoeBiden must stop ignoring carnage & injustice. A dead Palestinian child is as much a crime against humanity as a dead Israeli child. #NotWithOurBombs,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Pressure mounting on #Israel to institute #Ceasefire. American bombs should not be used to kill defenseless civilians in #Gaza. @JoeBiden must stop ignoring carnage & injustice. A dead Palestinian child is as much a crime against humanity as a dead Israeli child. #NotWithOurBombs — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 20, 2021

If you like this story, share it with a friend!