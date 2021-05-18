 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pelosi proposes diplomatic BOYCOTT of China’s 2022 Winter Olympics
18 May, 2021 17:39
©  REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Democrat Nancy Pelosi has warned official US delegations could be barred from appearing at Beijing’s upcoming Olympic Games – supposedly, if the Chinese government doesn’t make the proper “human rights” concessions.

US senators on Tuesday waxed poetic about the need to keep Beijing in line, insisting on their very real concern about the plight of incarcerated Uighur Muslims – despite the incomparable numbers of prisoners confined in the US, which boasts not only a larger prison population than any other country in the world but also a larger prison population per capita.

Pelosi insisted the latest measure was “more about actions than words,” calling China’s actions in Xinjiang “a genocide recognized as a genocide” – fighting words, seemingly designed to force China to act to save face.

Immediately going for the brass ring of chutzpah, Pelosi attempted to compare the Nazi Party to China in 2021, quoting Adolf Hitler's sardonic observation that, decades later, no one “remembered the Armenians” after their genocide.

