Bomb squad deployed after driver claims explosives in car at main gate of Andrews, airbase hosting Air Force One (VIDEO)

The main entrance of Joint Base Andrews, home to the presidential airplane, was blocked for a while after a man drove up and told the guards he had a bomb in his car. The bomb squad found no explosives, but the man was arrested.

Footage from local TV helicopters showed a remote-controlled robot and armored bomb technicians inspecting a tan-colored sedan outside the base entrance on Friday evening.

The base entrance was closed off for several hours, as security and “partner law enforcement officials” worked to address the situation, Zachary Baddorf, a spokesman for the Air Force’s 316th Wing, said in a statement.

#BREAKING: Main gate at Joint Base Andrews closed, one in custody, as law enforcement investigates car with explosive ordinance disposal robot. pic.twitter.com/Ac6S7qnC0a — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) May 14, 2021

An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robot, bomb-sniffing dogs and a human officer dressed in a protective suit checked the vehicle but “did not find anything relevant,” the base said in a statement quoted by the military newspaper Stars and Stripes.

Located about 15 miles (25 km) southeast of Washington, DC, Andrews is a joint Air Force/Navy base, and home to the aircraft used by the US president and other high-ranking government officials.

Earlier this month, a man drove up to the main gate of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia. FBI agents eventually shot that man after a standoff that lasted for several hours. He later died in the hospital. No explosives were found in his car.

