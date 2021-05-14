 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Republicans replace Trump critic Liz Cheney with ex-president’s supporter Elise Stefanik as party’s conference chair

14 May, 2021 15:05
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) walks with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) after Republican caucus speaks to media ©  REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
After Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) was ousted from her leadership position in the Republican Party, she was replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York), a loyal supporter of Donald Trump.

House Republicans approved Stefanik to replace Cheney in their third highest leadership position on Friday in a 134-46 vote. Stefanik already had a leg up thanks to an endorsement from Trump and a lack of serious challengers. 

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) launched a last-minute bid for the position, but did not gain much support in the short-lived challenge. 

Cheney was removed from her position by her own party on Wednesday in an unusual move. She has been one of Trump’s harshest critics in the Republican Party and even voted in favor of his impeachment following the Capitol riot on January 6. 

Stefanik has meanwhile been a vocal supporter of Trump, signifying the party plans to remain loyal to the former president. Cheney has been blasting her own party since she lost her position, arguing that the Republican Party “is in a place that we’ve got to bring it back from.”

“The nation needs a party that is based upon fundamental principles of conservatism, and I am committed and dedicated to ensuring that that’s how this party goes forward, and I plan to lead the fight to do that,” she said, adding a promise to do “everything” she can to prevent Trump from ever getting near the Oval Office again.

After she was voted in, Stefanik thanked Trump for his support and called him “a critical part of our Republican team.”

Stefanik’s new position has predictably angered liberal critics, many of whom have praised Cheney for her Trump rivalry and criticism of her own party and slammed Stefanik for her record of favoring Trump.

Stefanik has meanwhile received praise from many conservatives, who have grown increasingly frustrated with Cheney, who has even floated the potential of running for president in 2024. Trump was among those who congratulated Stefanik following her winning Cheney’s old position.

