Republicans replace Trump critic Liz Cheney with ex-president’s supporter Elise Stefanik as party’s conference chair

After Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) was ousted from her leadership position in the Republican Party, she was replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York), a loyal supporter of Donald Trump.

House Republicans approved Stefanik to replace Cheney in their third highest leadership position on Friday in a 134-46 vote. Stefanik already had a leg up thanks to an endorsement from Trump and a lack of serious challengers.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) launched a last-minute bid for the position, but did not gain much support in the short-lived challenge.

My statement as the newly elected House GOP Conference Chair. pic.twitter.com/emb6lNxPRm — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 14, 2021

Cheney was removed from her position by her own party on Wednesday in an unusual move. She has been one of Trump’s harshest critics in the Republican Party and even voted in favor of his impeachment following the Capitol riot on January 6.

Stefanik has meanwhile been a vocal supporter of Trump, signifying the party plans to remain loyal to the former president. Cheney has been blasting her own party since she lost her position, arguing that the Republican Party “is in a place that we’ve got to bring it back from.”

Also on rt.com Ideological unity was the US Republicans’ only strength. But with Liz Cheney out, even that’s falling apart

“The nation needs a party that is based upon fundamental principles of conservatism, and I am committed and dedicated to ensuring that that’s how this party goes forward, and I plan to lead the fight to do that,” she said, adding a promise to do “everything” she can to prevent Trump from ever getting near the Oval Office again.

After she was voted in, Stefanik thanked Trump for his support and called him “a critical part of our Republican team.”

In her first remarks since being elected to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as House GOP conference chair, Rep. Elise Stefanik thanked former President Trump and called him "a critical part of our Republican team." pic.twitter.com/zATyG0TIra — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 14, 2021

Stefanik’s new position has predictably angered liberal critics, many of whom have praised Cheney for her Trump rivalry and criticism of her own party and slammed Stefanik for her record of favoring Trump.

Now that the House GOP have installed Rep. Elise Stefanik as the GOP Conference Chair, this is a reminder that she was one of the 147 Republicans who voted AGAINST certifying the 2020 election even after the deadly insurrection.So yeah... That's all you need to know about her. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) May 14, 2021

Elise Stefanik was elected to replace Liz Cheney because she supports the "Big Lie" and she'll fall in line with Trump's propaganda. — Amy Lynn ✡️🐝 (@AmyAThatcher) May 14, 2021

.@EliseStefanik, once a moderate, sidled over to Trump to stave off a primary challenge. She told blatant lies about the 2020 election to explain her vote to overturn the results.And now, she’s been rewarded.Raw, unprincipled ambition is pretty ugly when so starkly on display. pic.twitter.com/fn5XE37GG9 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 14, 2021

Stefanik has meanwhile received praise from many conservatives, who have grown increasingly frustrated with Cheney, who has even floated the potential of running for president in 2024. Trump was among those who congratulated Stefanik following her winning Cheney’s old position.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!