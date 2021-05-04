 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

FBI agents SHOOT 'armed intruder' after hours-long standoff at CIA entrance gate

4 May, 2021 01:59
Get short URL
FBI agents SHOOT 'armed intruder' after hours-long standoff at CIA entrance gate
Police block Dolley Madison Boulevard in McLean, Virginia in response to a standoff at the main gate of CIA headquarters in Langley, May 3, 2021. ©  REUTERS/Leah Millis
An armed suspect who tried to gain access to the CIA’s headquarters in Langley, Virginia was shot and wounded by FBI agents after a lengthy faceoff with the man, who reportedly claimed to have a bomb.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office said Monday evening that agents opened fire on an intruder sometime after 6 pm local time.

“An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency Headquarters in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers,” the bureau said in a statement, adding that “the subject was wounded and has been transported to a hospital for medical attention.”

According to law enforcement sources cited by CNN and NBC, the suspect initially suggested he had an explosive in his car, later exiting the vehicle with a weapon as officers attempted to convince him to stand down.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was “mentally disturbed” and had previously made several attempts to access the CIA campus, unnamed sources told NBC.

While it remains unclear how many shots were fired, journalists camped out near the scene said they heard more than a dozen gunshots, and seeing an ambulance arrive soon afterward. The suspect’s condition remains unclear.

Police had closed off the road leading to the entrance to the George Bush Center for Intelligence – named after the 41st US president and former CIA director – so none of the reporters got a view of what actually transpired.

The CIA only confirmed a “security incident” at its HQ, offering few details but stating the Langley compound “remained secure” and that its security officers were handling the situation.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies