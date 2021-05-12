McDonald’s teams up with Biden admin to provide ‘trusted’ information on Covid vaccines

McDonald’s is helping the White House get the word out about coronavirus vaccines, prompting many Americans to wonder if it’s appropriate for the artery-clogging fast food empire to be involved in public health campaigns.

The company announced on Tuesday that it was partnering with the Biden administration to make “trusted, independent information” about the jabs more accessible to American hamburger-eaters.

The initiative will launch later this month with a McDonald’s billboard in Times Square that will be redesigned to include vaccine information provided by “trusted third parties.” In July, the iconic burger chain will accelerate its audacious public health crusade by using coffee cups and other packaging to encourage customers to visit vaccines.gov, a portal that provides information about protecting against the virus and lists nearby locations offering the vaccine.

The ad campaign is part of Joe Biden’s “We Can Do This” PR blitz aimed at drumming up enthusiasm for the nationwide vaccine rollout. The multibillion-dollar effort will use television, radio and social media to urge Americans to get injected. Revealed in March, the campaign’s slogan was tailored as a “unifying message of, every single person has to do their part,” an administration official told the media.

The McDonald’s labeling will use the campaign’s logo – the ‘We Can Do This’ slogan set against a map of the United States.

In a self-congratulatory press release, the corporate greasy food peddler said that it was “doing its part” for Americans by providing them with “simple information that can help keep them safe.”

There was similar rejoicing in Washington. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra praised the multinational diabetes-dispenser for helping “more people make informed decisions about their health and learn about steps they can take to protect themselves and their communities.”

In a brief moment of self-awareness, the company explained that “extraordinary partnerships” between businesses, governments and health organizations would be necessary in order to return the country to “normal.”

The news was applauded by Biden loyalists. The Monroe County, NY, Democratic Committee hailed the alliance as evidence of the White House’s shrewd “public-private partnerships.”

Between this and today's earlier announcement about Uber and Lyft providing transportation to vaccine clinics, it looks like the Biden administration is excelling at public-private partnerships! — Monroe County Democrats (@MCDC_Rochester) May 11, 2021

Most comments, however, struggled to comprehend how McDonald’s and “health” could be in the same sentence.

McDonald's is teaming up for our health pic.twitter.com/m75jgcbo75 — Cmplx (@ComplexVert) May 12, 2021

One observer suggested that the initiative must be a sign of desperation.

Wow the desperation is at an all time high. Nobody is taking that BS — Law064 (@Law09804159) May 11, 2021

“Nothing promotes health and medical care like partnering with a fast food chain,” read one of many sarcastic replies.

Nothing promotes health and medical care like partnering with a fast food chain. — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) May 12, 2021

Others joked about what the campaign might mean for the McDoanld’s menu, inventing new offerings such as “the McPfizer with cheese.”

I went yesterday, had the McPfizer with cheese — Nottsbox Proper-Gander (@proper_ganderNB) May 12, 2021

The critical response wasn’t without reason. As commenters noted, studies have shown that people who are overweight are more likely to suffer from severe cases of coronavirus. McDonald’s and other fast food chains are accused of fuelling the obesity epidemic in the United States and other countries.

Obesity can triple your chance of hospitalisation from covid, thanks McDonald's 😊 — EvilModerate (@ModerateEvil) May 11, 2021

In March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that even moderately excess weight may increase the odds of serious Covid-19 infection. Around 40% of US adults are obese, while another 32% are classifed as overweight.

McDonald’s isn’t the only junk food dealer to involve itself with Covid-19 vaccines. Last month, donut chain Krispy Kreme announced that customers who bring in a valid vaccination card will be given one free calorie-filled pastry, every day, for the rest of the year.

