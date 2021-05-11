Pro-Israeli & pro-Palestine protesters FIGHT in New York City, as inflatable TANK parades through DC (VIDEOS)

The war between Israel and Palestinian militant groups seems to have spilled over into the US, as two groups or rival demonstrators got into a physical altercation outside the Israeli consulate in New York City.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Israeli consulate-general on Second Avenue on Tuesday, as the IDF bombed Gaza and Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched hundreds of rockets into Israel.

A local videographer captured a moment when several young men got into a fistfight, cursing each other out in Arabic and Hebrew, as a group of NYPD officers wearing facemasks tried to pry them apart.

Fights continue to break out between Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters in NYCVideo by Oliya Scootercaster (FNTV https://t.co/KCfJ0kwvkq) pic.twitter.com/oTWFxQjz4q — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) May 11, 2021

Another video showed a group of young women in hijab walking past a fenced-in area with pro-Israel protesters. As one of them, a woman holding Israeli flags, was telling a journalist that “we have a lot of things in common,” the group chanted “Free free Palestine” and one of them told the journalists, “You’re getting the wrong story.”

They proceeded to heckle a group of demonstrators waving Israeli and US flags, separated from them by a metal fence.

Pro-Israel protesters clash with pro-Palestine demonstrators in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/mNRuUYKDi2 — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) May 11, 2021

There were protests in other US cities as well. Demonstrators in Washington, DC built a float in the shape of a tank and chanted calling Israel a “terrorist” and “racist” state.

WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Protesters chanting and carrying a tank float as they continue to march through Washington DC#Israel#Palestinepic.twitter.com/jQuitgGbvs — NiyesHQ (@NiyesHQ) May 11, 2021

The most recent violence began as Israeli police clashed with Palestinians protesting the eviction of several families from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, in favor of Israeli settlers. Over the weekend, hundreds were injured as protests took place outside the Al Aqsa mosque, on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched rockets into Israel on Monday, and continued the barrage on Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza demolished a 12-story high-rise.

Also on rt.com Israeli TV reports DIRECT HIT on Tel Aviv building as Palestinians launch ‘hundreds’ of rockets from Gaza (VIDEO)

While Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinian protesters in the West Bank, for the first time in decades Israeli Arab citizens rioted in towns such as Lod, Acre and Nazareth, prompting the authorities in Tel Aviv to redeploy troops and declare a state of emergency.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!