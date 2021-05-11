Gaza tower block COLLAPSES after Israeli airstrikes respond to Hamas rockets – reports (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A 13-story tower in Gaza has been leveled to the ground, reportedly after it was hit by missile strikes from Israeli warplanes amid the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, according to local media.

In online footage purporting to show the destruction of the residential block, explosions could be seen before large plumes of black smoke rose up and the tower collapsed.

Israel destroys a 13-story building in Gaza pic.twitter.com/McGxUWPQng — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 11, 2021

#عاجل : مراسل غزة الآن : الاحتلال يُدمر برج هنادي في غزة . pic.twitter.com/692PDr5mGk — غزة الآن - Gaza Now (@GNNANOW) May 11, 2021

The Jewish Press reported that two “dummy missiles” had been fired at the Hanadi Tower in Gaza City at around 7:30pm local time in an apparent warning of an incoming strike.

The newspaper also claimed those inside the building had received text message warnings from the Israel Defense Forces to evacuate.

The Alquds Alarabi newspaper reported that nearby houses had been damaged by the blasts. There have been no reports of casualties.

Arab media outlets linked the tower incident to a message that Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the Palestinian militant organization Hamas’ armed wing, posted on his Telegram channel warning Israeli forces against targeting civilians.

In recent weeks, tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have grown over the eviction of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, but the situation descended into major violence on Monday, when Hamas fired rockets from Gaza towards Israel.

The Israeli military then conducted several airstrikes against alleged Hamas targets across Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported 28 deaths, including of 10 children, and 152 people as having been injured, since the outbreak of violence began this week.

Israeli media has said two women were killed by rocket fire in the southern city of Ashkelon.

