Police responding to shooting at Florida shopping mall

Police officers are responding to a shooting at Aventura Mall in Florida. Videos from the incident show victims running away from the mall, and one person who appears to be a shooting victim inside the mall awaiting help.

Police have told a local CBS affiliate that the shooting may have started as a fight between two people. The main shooter is still being sought out by officers. In a tweet, the local police said they have several people in custody and no one has suffered major injuries.

#AventuraPolice We have several suspects involved in custody and being question by Detectives. We have 3 victims who have sustained NON- life threatening injuries and out being treated at local hospitals. @cityofaventurapic.twitter.com/SbpSqh6GZZ — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 8, 2021

Aventura mall shooting victim pic.twitter.com/bDCNNV64MB — Nicolas (@Jesserutherf0r) May 8, 2021

Employees and customers were reportedly hiding in stores and storage spaces within the mall to avoid the shooter after hearing gunshots, and first responders posted outside the perimeter of the mall were waiting for it to be cleared by officers.

Literally locked in a store at Aventura mall because there is an active shooter. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hl5QA5SFQU — Baby Cakez ♥ (@____Shakia) May 8, 2021

Fire rescue first responders told local media three have been hospitalized from the incident.



Patrons have been escorted off the property, according to police, and the mall is closed "until further notice."

