Police responding to shooting at Florida shopping mall

8 May, 2021 20:41
©  REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Police officers are responding to a shooting at Aventura Mall in Florida. Videos from the incident show victims running away from the mall, and one person who appears to be a shooting victim inside the mall awaiting help.

Police have told a local CBS affiliate that the shooting may have started as a fight between two people. The main shooter is still being sought out by officers. In a tweet, the local police said they have several people in custody and no one has suffered major injuries.

Employees and customers were reportedly hiding in stores and storage spaces within the mall to avoid the shooter after hearing gunshots, and first responders posted outside the perimeter of the mall were waiting for it to be cleared by officers.

Fire rescue first responders told local media three have been hospitalized from the incident.

Patrons have been escorted off the property, according to police, and the mall is closed "until further notice."

