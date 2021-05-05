Trump rips Facebook, Twitter, Google for taking ‘free speech’ away from him to appease ‘radical left lunatics’

Donald Trump has released a statement calling social media companies like Facebook and Twitter a “total disgrace” to the country, following the former upholding a ban on the ex-president.

“What Facebook, Twitter, Google have done is a total disgrace and embarrassment to our country,” Trump wrote. “Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth.”

Trump went on to call for “corrupt social media companies” to “pay a political price” and “never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our electoral process.”

Trump was banned from major social media platforms following the riot at the US Capitol on January 6 that left five dead, including one police officer. The platforms accused him of potential incitement of violence at the time. On Wednesday, Facebook’s Oversight Board announced they were upholding the Facebook ban shortly before Trump released his latest statement.

While the Board determined Trump’s ban from Instagram and Facebook were justified based on concerns his posts could trigger violence, they did criticize the vague and indefinite nature of the ban, giving Facebook six months to determine a more-defined penalty.

Republican lawmakers blasted the Board’s decision, with many using the ban to underscore arguments that Big Tech companies have too much power over regulating free speech.

On Tuesday, Trump launched a page on his campaign website modeled after his former Twitter profile where he will post direct messages from his “desk.”

Trump posted his message to Big Tech onto that page, as well as statements taking shots at Republicans like Liz Cheney and Mitch McConnell.

