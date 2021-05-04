‘Jonestown 2.0, racism edition’: Radical anti-Semites crowdfund $65,000 for doomed city in Colorado mountains

A band of “anticolonial” and racist activists have “liberated” land high in the Colorado mountains to build a utopian city for minorities. Commenters are expecting a rerun of the Jonestown cult, but with more anti-Semitism.

Openly communist, overtly anti-white, and proudly anti-Semitic, the ‘Black Hammer’ organization isn’t afraid of a fight. The group’s Twitter account fires off hourly invectives against the “cave beast” white race it sees as “colonizers,” and against the Jewish people it accuses of funding the “pig departments and prison systems that mass incarcerate and kill us everyday.” Bizarrely, the group has taken a fix on Anne Frank, calling the Holocaust victim a “bleach demon,” whose death – to them – overshadowed the suffering of colonized people worldwide.

Anne Frank’s father participated in an imperial army that went abroad & killed African people everyday, but we’re supposed to cry for the bleach demon 🥴What makes it even worse is proceeds of her diary, which was filled in by her father, go towards genocide of Palestinians https://t.co/GDfaqwKwpJ — BH Times (@BlkHmmrTimes) May 4, 2021

Black Hammer members have taken part in rallies and protests across the country, but the scant media reports on their activities don’t mention the racism and the apparently pathological fixation on Jews. Instead, they praise the “activist group” for holding vigils for coronavirus victims and handing out masks, food and clothing to their fellow people of color.

But while they’ve been pushing Farrakhan-style racism on Twitter and getting stuck into charity work on the streets, Black Hammer’s members have been stockpiling cash. A GoFundMe campaign organized by the group has pulled in nearly $65,000 since last July. The group wants $500,000 to build a city of their own, with free healthcare, free rent, and no cops. White people and Jews are presumably not welcome.

On Monday, the group announced that it had “successfully liberated 200 Acres of Land to build our City,” adding that their real-life Wakanda would be “FOR COLONIZED PEOPLE ONLY.” Presumably, “liberated” in this instance means “bought.”

🙌🏾Thanks to all of you, Black Hammer has successfully liberated 200 Acres of Land to build our City 🌃! FOR COLONIZED PEOPLE ONLY! 👳🏾‍♂️👩🏾‍🦱👲🏻🧕🏾 We are located high up in the mountains 🏔 10,000 feet in the air with RICH soil! We have One Lake and Three Rivers on the land! pic.twitter.com/aMoFgta4ci — BH Times (@BlkHmmrTimes) May 3, 2021

Located somewhere in Colorado, the ‘Hammer City’ site apparently has “rich soil,” as well as “one lake and three rivers.”

Black Hammer is not the first American group to buy land on which to build a racially-exclusive enclave. White nationalists have previously taken advantage of low land prices in states like Montana and North Dakota to set up ‘Pioneer Little Europe’ communities – ethnically homogenous settlements of like-minded whites.

But while the racists in Montana and North Dakota bought up fertile land, commenters pointed out that the Black Hammer crew might find it hard to build a sustainable city so high in the mountains. “May God have mercy on them,” one wrote, “for the arid scrubland of one of the most historically inhabitable regions on earth will not.”

"rich soil" siri how often does it snow at random times during growing season in the colorodo mountains at 10,000 feetsiri whats solar radiation like at 10,000 feet and how much does it increase skin cancer risk Siri how come this land was so cheap https://t.co/vDeKOr3wRg — wyatt (@monkeygagreflex) May 4, 2021

Do you have, uhh, any arable soil, because I think you're looking at limestone beyond the first half inch of dry dirt. — Amazing Thunderbird (@HitherToFore) May 4, 2021

I’m gonna be real here that land is beautiful and completely unsuitable for what you want to use it for. You didn’t buy those rivers or the lake you just bought the land. Winter is brutal in the Rocky Mountains and it will start snowing around the 1st of September where you’re at — McHimbo™️ (@tadpr0le) May 4, 2021

Many commenters foresaw the experiment crashing down before the crops inevitably fail. Some compared it to 2017’s Fyre Festival, a ‘luxury’ music festival in the Bahamas that promised guests an A-list experience but left them fighting over food in a makeshift tent village. Others predicted that ‘Hammer City’ would end in a Jonestown-style tragedy.

“They’re going to end up eating each other by October,” one commenter jeered.

mostly just excited for when the tell all documentary “terror at 10,000 feet” drops a few years from now https://t.co/hcHhu0kanL — austerity fist (@dirkbasura) May 4, 2021

Imagine jones town but even more anti Semitic https://t.co/TNe8sRhY9W — biden (@based_mcdonalds) May 4, 2021

Jonestown 2.0 Racism Edition is about to drop and I've got my popcorn at the ready https://t.co/Fu9hVdqTwj — Blum (@DramaHound_) May 3, 2021

FYRE FESTIVAL 2.0: THE BH PROJECT. CANNOT WAIT TO SEE HOW THIS ENDS LMAOOO https://t.co/fOrmPKOLtW — TANK INCINEROARS GSP (@PlasticPriestSB) May 3, 2021

Based only on information made public by Black Hammer, it is still unclear whether the group actually bought the land or not. It is possible that its members simply went for a hike in the mountains and declared the land “liberated.” Regardless, the group is still pulling in a steady stream of donations, raising several hundred dollars since announcing the “liberation.”

