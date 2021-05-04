'You're always going to be a Mexican': California teacher's racist attack against deputy sheriff caught on bodycam

A California teacher’s racist outburst towards a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy during a traffic stop has gone viral after the incident was caught on bodycam footage.

After the unnamed woman was pulled over for using her phone while driving, she started to record and berate the deputy sheriff, calling him a “murderer.”

“You’re a murderer. I started to record because you’re a murderer,” the woman said, as the deputy sheriff informed her that it is against the law to use your cell phone while driving.

The woman then demanded to speak with the deputy sheriff’s “supervisor,” continued to brand him a “murderer,” and informed him that she was a teacher, before taking aim at the law enforcement officer’s race.

“Here you go Mexican racist. You’re always going to be a Mexican. You’ll never be white,” she shouted after receiving a ticket. “You’ll never be white, which is what you really want to be.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he was “appalled” by the incident in an interview with Fox News, adding, “You have one incident like George Floyd... but some people want to label the entire profession as if everyone was a Derek Chauvin. It shows you that bigotry, racism comes in all, colors and all ages.”

According to the sheriff’s department, the woman – who has not been named – has previously made false statements against deputies and she went on to file a ‘harassment complaint’ against the deputy she was caught racially harassing in the video.

Social media users called for the teacher’s name to be made public, while others demanded that she be fired from her position.

“I can just imagine the way she speaks to her Hispanic students!” commented one user.

Some users in the local area claimed that the woman was a teacher at Los Angeles Southwest College, however they could not be confirmed.

