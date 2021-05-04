 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

'You're always going to be a Mexican': California teacher's racist attack against deputy sheriff caught on bodycam

4 May, 2021 13:24
Get short URL
'You're always going to be a Mexican': California teacher's racist attack against deputy sheriff caught on bodycam
FILE PHOTO. Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department . © Reuters / PATRICK T. FALLON
A California teacher’s racist outburst towards a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy during a traffic stop has gone viral after the incident was caught on bodycam footage.

After the unnamed woman was pulled over for using her phone while driving, she started to record and berate the deputy sheriff, calling him a “murderer.”

“You’re a murderer. I started to record because you’re a murderer,” the woman said, as the deputy sheriff informed her that it is against the law to use your cell phone while driving.

The woman then demanded to speak with the deputy sheriff’s “supervisor,” continued to brand him a “murderer,” and informed him that she was a teacher, before taking aim at the law enforcement officer’s race.

“Here you go Mexican racist. You’re always going to be a Mexican. You’ll never be white,” she shouted after receiving a ticket. “You’ll never be white, which is what you really want to be.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he was “appalled” by the incident in an interview with Fox News, adding, “You have one incident like George Floyd... but some people want to label the entire profession as if everyone was a Derek Chauvin. It shows you that bigotry, racism comes in all, colors and all ages.”

According to the sheriff’s department, the woman – who has not been named – has previously made false statements against deputies and she went on to file a ‘harassment complaint’ against the deputy she was caught racially harassing in the video.

Social media users called for the teacher’s name to be made public, while others demanded that she be fired from her position.

“I can just imagine the way she speaks to her Hispanic students!” commented one user.

Some users in the local area claimed that the woman was a teacher at Los Angeles Southwest College, however they could not be confirmed.

Also on rt.com Protests erupt after North Carolina sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots black man while serving search warrant

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies