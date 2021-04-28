‘I wear your scorn with pride’: Ted Cruz & Trevor Noah trade insults in New York vs. Texas debate, Jon Stewart jumps in

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and ‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah traded insults on Twitter on Wednesday, after the liberal comedian lamented New York losing a congressional seat and Texas gaining two.

Noah addressed recent news that census results showed New York was 89 people short of keeping one of its 27 seats in the House of Representatives and that Texas had earned two more thanks to an influx of new residents migrating to the red state.

The comedian used the segment as an opportunity to take a shot at one of Texas’ senators, Ted Cruz.

“Aside from New York getting screwed, the big news out of the census is that America’s population grew at the slowest rate since the 1930s,” he said. “Basically, immigration is down and the birth rate is falling, primarily due to this photo.”

A picture of Cruz wearing a baseball cap then appeared.

The 2020 Census: New York gets screwed out of a House seat, Texas is the big winner, and we’re back in the 1930s. pic.twitter.com/nxxd2Cp6iF — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021

Cruz, who is known for getting into public spats with liberal celebrities, jumped into the red state vs. blue state debate on Wednesday, noting that people are moving from “high tax” states like New York to “low tax” areas such as Texas.

“Doesn’t understand why people like freedom,” Cruz wrote about Noah.

He then mocked Noah for comparing the current situation in the US to the Great Depression, which the comedian said on his show “sucked for America.”

Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are. Doesn’t understand why people like freedom.Also predicts the Biden years will be the Great Depression. https://t.co/aNewrWtme1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

Others blasted Noah and, like Cruz, accused him of ignoring the reasons why some Americans have been migrating from places like New York.

People fleeing over-expensive over-taxed Democrat cities and states is Jim Crow. https://t.co/7Flc77PWcl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2021

oh my God that is hilarious, the census amirite, red states bad lol. Daily Beast, please recap, thanks. https://t.co/5pME34arVl — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 28, 2021

Both Cruz and Noah trended on Twitter as yet another partisan battle split users, and the two public figures continued insulting each other, with Noah referring to Cruz as “Senator Cancun” – referencing Cruz’s controversial trip to Cancun as Texas faced major power outages during a winter storm in February.

“Not sure I'd be using the words ‘fleeing’ and ‘Texas’ in the same sentence, Senator Cancun,” Noah tweeted.

“I wear your scorn with pride,” Cruz replied, adding that he remembers when ‘Daily Show’ was “funny.”

I wear your scorn with pride.I remember when the Daily Show was funny. https://t.co/swFSRNnTwc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

Noah continued to blast Cruz, and even previous ‘Daily Show’ host Jon Stewart, who hosted the show for years before Noah took over, jumped in to support his replacement.

And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly https://t.co/auWBOXEebh — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021

See? That was funny. Not true, but funny.(The show was much better when the host wasn’t an angry, woke, partisan scold.) https://t.co/GIwf8CqT7j — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

Cruz faced plenty of criticism and insults, too, including from other celebrities, over the tiff.

“He’s so bad at this,” liberal activist and ‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei tweeted about the Texas senator.

Trevor Noah for the win against Cambridge Analytica Ted Cruz https://t.co/yVPjcmnJhC — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) April 28, 2021

Ted Cruz got trigged because Trevor Noah accurately pointed out that his border patrol cosplay outfit was a good method of birth control.😂😂 — Renee Libby 🇺🇸 (@ReneeAlida) April 28, 2021

