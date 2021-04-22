Ben Shapiro ridiculed for buying single piece of wood at Home Depot to push back against Dem boycott calls (VIDEO)

Ben Shapiro has been ridiculed after posting a video of himself purchasing a single plank of wood at Home Depot to push back against activists calling for a boycott over the company’s apolitical stance on Georgia’s new voting law.

“As you can see, I just went shopping at Home Depot,” Shapiro says in the clip while he holds a plank of wood and a receipt outside a Home Depot location. “You should do the same. This wood, this board, this magnificent piece of poplar is now mine.”

how is this not satire? pic.twitter.com/iUBmPoWl6J — Piper Ramsey-Sumner (@cbfplr) April 22, 2021

Shapiro’s video and purchase were meant as a symbolic stance against calls for a boycott of the company after they released a statement taking an apolitical stance on Georgia’s new voting legislation, which other organizations like Coca-Cola and Major League Baseball (MLB) have stood firmly against.

Home Depot’s statement on the law, which Republicans argue helps secure elections and Democrats equate to voter suppression, simply said the company, which started in Atlanta, Georgia, would “continue to underscore our statement that all elections should be accessible, fair and secure and support broad voter participation, and to continue to work to ensure our associates in Georgia and across the country have the information and resources to vote.”

The middle-of-the-road reaction has not been enough for many activists in Georgia, who have called on the company to speak out firmly against the legislation.

A coalition of black faith leaders in Georgia representing more than 1,000 churches added to calls for a boycott of Home Depot this week.

Shapiro previously tweeted criticism of the boycott calls, saying he would “only shop at Home Depot from now on” in response.

Fine, only shopping at Home Depot from now on https://t.co/qtpDR6GWxn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 20, 2021

Shapiro’s video of his actual shopping, however, has mainly earned him a wave of mockery as critics accuse the podcaster and author of making a useless purchase and revealing he may not know too much about anything to do with carpentry.

“Libs DESTROYED by man supporting Home Depot who inadvertently proves he never goes to Home Depot,” conservative pundit Paul Joseph Watson tweeted in response to the clip, mimicking Shapiro’s own style of discourse.

“In my frequent trips to Home Depot to purchase lumber I frequently put this ... small single board in a dainty bag to carry with me,” journalist Josh Marshall added.

Ben Shapiro: - walks into Home Depot- buys a single lag bolt “As you can see, I have now singlehandedly saved Home Depot from the woke leftist mob” — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) April 22, 2021

Did... Did he have the Home Depot cashier put his board in a plastic bag? https://t.co/IGtZUABmzn — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) April 22, 2021

*Ben Shapiro goes to Home Depot* Shapiro: “Yes, I’ll have one wood please.”pic.twitter.com/q5Pvuk8eLy — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) April 22, 2021

In a separate clip from his Home Depot trip, Shapiro said he felt the company did the right thing “staying out of” Georgia’s voter law controversy and pushing back against the “woke left.”

