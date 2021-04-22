‘Stop the bullsh*t’: Extinction Rebellion protesters dump MANURE outside White House to protest Biden climate policies

Members of the controversial Extinction Rebellion climate-change protest organization dumped over a dozen wheelbarrows of cow manure outside the White House in protest of President Joe Biden’s climate policies.

Videos posted on Thursday showed the group of protesters wheeling pink barrows full of manure up to the White House while shouting “bullsh*t!” before they dumped the load. They sang the phrase “Time is running out!” – in reference to their claims that it will soon be too late to reverse a human extinction event.

Climate activists are coming to dump over a dozen wheelbarrows of cow poop at the White House to protest Biden’s “bullshit” climate plan #EarthDaypic.twitter.com/AEOPZSHFMX — Jane Recker (@janerecker) April 22, 2021

The protesters then planted banners in the manure which read, “Stop the bullsh*t,” “Declare climate emergency now!” and “Biden’s 2030 plan = mass death.”

Biden pledged to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% before 2030 on Earth Day, Thursday – but protesters say the pledge is not enough.

Extinction Rebellion demanded that Biden act “in line with the science by declaring a climate and ecological emergency under the National Emergencies Act,” and called on the president to pledge net-zero emissions by 2025.

“We’re going to dump a steaming pile of horse sh*t at the White House to let Biden know that his 2030 emissions target is bullsh*t,” said Extinction Rebellion DC in a statement before the protest.

“We have elected another president who cannot understand science,” they continued, calling his 50% reduction pledge “way below what even the most conservative science says we need to do to keep global heating below 1.5C.”

The organization warned that if the temperature exceeds 1.5C, “billions of the most marginalized people on earth” will be subject “to even more suffering” through flooding, drought, extreme weather, and ultimately “extinction on a scale humanity has never before faced.”

The global Extinction Rebellion movement has become particularly controversial in the United Kingdom due to a series of stunts and demonstrations that included shutting down transport, blocking roads, smashing windows, and attempting to physically stop the production and distribution of newspapers that have been critical of the protesters.

Last year, UK counterterrorism police placed the group on its list of extremist ideologies for encouraging “law-breaking activities.”

Members of the Labour Party, including the current party leader Sir Keir Starmer, criticized the move and argued that the “real and present danger that requires an immediate policy response” is climate change.

