Marjorie Taylor-Greene wants Green New Deal debate with AOC after taking a week to read ‘14 page communist manifesto’

22 Apr, 2021 17:16
(L) Marjorie Taylor Greene © REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage; (R) Alexandria Ocasio Cortez © DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION / AFP
Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene claims she will debate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the proposed Green New Deal, but was ridiculed for seemingly taking a week to read the “14 page [communist] manifesto.”

“Looking forward to debating you,” Taylor-Greene tweeted on Thursday after revealing she’d read all 14 pages of the Green New Deal, which was recently reintroduced by New York Democrat Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) and proposes the decarbonization of the economy, as well as government support for things like higher education.

Taylor-Greene, one of the most controversial Republican lawmakers, first tweeted about potentially debating Ocasio-Cortez last week.

In her thread, the Georgia Republican proposed she and Ocasio-Cortez each pick their own moderators and then choose a “major news network” to host the back-and-forth. 

On Wednesday, Taylor-Greene posted an image of her and Ocasio-Cortez speaking, claiming the New York Democrat had agreed to a debate, but only after Taylor-Greene actually read the bill she is so adamantly against.

“I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal,” she tweeted. “After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate.”

On Thursday, the Green New Deal — or AOC’s ‘14 page communist manifesto’ — was trending on Twitter as people mocked the Republican’s challenge and how long it took her to read the bill.

Taylor-Greene said her degree in business administration and real-world experience in business management combined with Ocasio-Cortez’s economics degree would make the debate “informative for the American people.”

While Ocasio-Cortez has argued that legislation like the Green New Deal is needed to combat climate change and poverty, critics, including Taylor-Greene, have pushed back, saying it is far too expensive, unrealistic and extreme.

At a town hall last month, Taylor-Greene made her views clear on climate change, even dismissing Ocasio-Cortez as a “little girl from New York.”

“Maybe perhaps we live on a ball that rotates around the sun, that flies through the universe, and maybe our climate just changes,” she said at the event.

While Ocasio-Cortez has not responded to any of the numerous debate challenges, Taylor-Greene has already suggested people be charged to watch the debate “pay per view style,” saying she and AOC can split the money and each choose where their half goes afterwards.

