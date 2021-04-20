Rock musician Ted Nugent mocked coronavirus…now says he got ‘Chinese s**t’ & gets roasted for racism

Conservative rock musician Ted Nugent announced in a livestream that he had tested positive for Covid-19, before calling the virus a Chinese “attack.”

In a Facebook Live video on Monday, Nugent said that although “everybody told” him that he “should not announce this,” he had been experiencing flu symptoms for the last ten days and felt like he was dying.

“I was tested positive today. I got the Chinese s**t,” he declared.

In case there was any doubt as to what virus Nugent was referring to, he reiterated that he “officially tested positive for COVID-19.”

Nugent then went on to call Covid a “Chinese virus attack,” before criticizing his doctors for testing him in the first place and giving a shout out to MyPillow founder and fellow Trump supporter Mike Lindell.

Lindell is currently countersuing Dominion Voting Systems as the company sues him for claiming that the 2020 presidential election was rigged in Joe Biden's favor through voting machines. Lindell was also banned from Twitter in January for claiming that the election results were manipulated, in a crackdown after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, and the MyPillow founder has since launched his own website called Frank.

Social media users were split in their response to Nugent’s announcement, with some wishing the singer a speedy recovery and others calling the situation “karma” due to Nugent's previous comments about the Covid-19 pandemic.

In December, Nugent claimed Covid-19 was “not a real pandemic,” and the musician has also repeatedly questioned official death tolls and the safety of vaccines.

“When you're a MAGA conservative, reality is optional,” wrote one Twitter user in response to Nugent's announcement, while another user accused him of fueling the “racism and Asian hate” which many have alleged is behind the recent attacks on Asian-Americans.

“Would be a real shame if he died,” declared one particularly unsympathetic user.

Nugent is no stranger to outrage, having criticized Black Lives Matter and called for the hanging of former President Barack Obama and failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. He has also been accused of having sexual relationships with underage girls, which Nugent denies.

