 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia tells 20 Czech diplomats to leave by Monday night in response to Prague’s expulsions
HomeUSA News

Brian Stelter says there was no ‘cover-up’ after CNN sat for 4 days on news of crew assaulted by protesters

18 Apr, 2021 18:21
Get short URL
Brian Stelter says there was no ‘cover-up’ after CNN sat for 4 days on news of crew assaulted by protesters
FILE PHOTO: Protesters march near the Brooklyn Center Police Department, following the police shooting of Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 16, 2021 © Reuters / Octavio Jones
CNN anchor Brian Stelter shot down suggestions that the network had covered up an incident of its news crew being assaulted by violent protesters, while one of the reporters said he “cannot blame” his attackers for “being angry.”

On CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday, Stelter called claims that CNN had covered up Wednesday’s incident “ridiculous,” despite it being the first time the attack was mentioned on the network – four days after the footage went viral online.

He acknowledged that the story “went viral on right-wing media,” but did not explain why CNN had previously refused to cover it.

Footage of the incident showed one CNN crew member being hit hard on the head by a water bottle and then falling over as a protester laughed. After the footage ended, another crew member was also hit with a water bottle, before videos then showed the CNN staffers fleeing the scene.

During Sunday’s show, CNN Senior National Correspondent Miguel Marquez, who was one of the journalists pelted with bottles and chased off by the violent mob, also said, “I cannot blame them for being angry,” noting that “a lot of people are very angry, suspicious of the press, the corporate media.”

"We happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he concluded.

Social media users criticized CNN’s response to the incident, with one user commenting, “They finally reported it to save face because it’s all over Twitter.”

Another user condemned Marquez for making “excuses for the mob,” and questioned, “So if I see a CNN reporter anywhere, I can pelt them with stuff because I am mad at them for being fake news, right?”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies