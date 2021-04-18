Brian Stelter says there was no ‘cover-up’ after CNN sat for 4 days on news of crew assaulted by protesters

CNN anchor Brian Stelter shot down suggestions that the network had covered up an incident of its news crew being assaulted by violent protesters, while one of the reporters said he “cannot blame” his attackers for “being angry.”

On CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday, Stelter called claims that CNN had covered up Wednesday’s incident “ridiculous,” despite it being the first time the attack was mentioned on the network – four days after the footage went viral online.

He acknowledged that the story “went viral on right-wing media,” but did not explain why CNN had previously refused to cover it.

.@BrianStelter says it's "ridiculous" for me to report that CNN covered up how correspondent @miguelmarquez and his crew were battered/chased off by BLM in Brooklyn Center.The incident occurred Thursday night, but this was the first time it was mentioned on on-air, 4 days later. pic.twitter.com/akGCqsjCQD — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 18, 2021

Footage of the incident showed one CNN crew member being hit hard on the head by a water bottle and then falling over as a protester laughed. After the footage ended, another crew member was also hit with a water bottle, before videos then showed the CNN staffers fleeing the scene.

Protesters throw a water bottle at a CNN crew member and hit him square on the head. They mock him when he falls down. pic.twitter.com/cBfRN9DJOj — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) April 15, 2021

During Sunday’s show, CNN Senior National Correspondent Miguel Marquez, who was one of the journalists pelted with bottles and chased off by the violent mob, also said, “I cannot blame them for being angry,” noting that “a lot of people are very angry, suspicious of the press, the corporate media.”

"We happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he concluded.

Social media users criticized CNN’s response to the incident, with one user commenting, “They finally reported it to save face because it’s all over Twitter.”

They finally reported it to save face because it’s all over Twitter. He’s spending a lot of time trying to downplay it but we all saw the videos. And he’s still promoting their favorite narrative; that it was #mostlypeaceful rioters chasing them away. #CNN is just ridiculous. — Media & Big Tech Are Out of Control (@CantMakeItUp43) April 18, 2021

Another user condemned Marquez for making “excuses for the mob,” and questioned, “So if I see a CNN reporter anywhere, I can pelt them with stuff because I am mad at them for being fake news, right?”

And they guy made excuses for the mob. So if I see a CNN reporter anywhere, I can pelt them with stuff because I am mad at them for being fake news, right? — Fiona Ramshackle ✝️🏖 (@FionaRamshackle) April 18, 2021

Like this story? Share it with a friend!