Protesters smash windows & set fires in Oakland as anger over recent police shootings spreads across US (VIDEOS)

Demonstrators in Oakland, California vandalized buildings and lit fires during a march in response to two fatal police shootings that have occurred over the past week. Similar unrest has been seen in other US cities.

Hundreds of protesters took to Oakland’s streets on Friday night following the killings of two black people at the hands of the police, 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago and 20-year-old Daunte Wright near Minneapolis, local media reported.

Some local businesses had boarded up their windows as a precautionary measure. The city saw riots and looting last year following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

It’s not just food & retail shops boarding up. The Breuner Building on Broadway, which includes @WeWork office space, has a crew of workers boarding up all glass windows. @nbcbayareapic.twitter.com/STbNP5rLrM — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) April 16, 2021

Their fears were soon validated. Black-clad demonstrators were spotted smashing the windows of a Target. Local media reported that “several” other businesses were also damaged.

There were also numerous reports of arson. Videos posted to social media purportedly show fires started by the demonstrators. One blaze was lit inside a car dealership. A car parked outside was also targeted, with flames coming out of its broken windows. A large fire was also ignited outside the city’s California Bank and Trust building. A local ABC affiliate insisted however that the “majority” of protesters were peaceful.

Fire set inside Oakland, California Car Dealership pic.twitter.com/gQfRuBziJy — United States News Block (@USNewsBlock) April 17, 2021

Police in riot gear responded to the unrest as they cleared the streets and ordered demonstrators to disperse. It’s unclear if there have been any arrests.

The chaos coincided with similar protests that occurred in Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Washington as well as Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, the Minneapolis suburb where Wright was killed.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!