 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Mass casualty incident’: Multiple people reported wounded in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

16 Apr, 2021 04:51
Get short URL
‘Mass casualty incident’: Multiple people reported wounded in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis
©  Twitter / mykalmphoto
Reports of shots fired inside a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis, Indiana international airport have led police to close off a stretch of I-70 highway. Witnesses spoke of multiple people shot inside.

A massive police response was underway on Mirabel Road, southwest of Indianapolis, on Thursday night. One man told local media his niece was shot in the arm at a gas station that is just outside the warehouse complex that includes a FedEx Ground warehouse.

Indianapolis police said in a statement that preliminary information suggested the shooter took his own life, adding that there was no longer an active threat to the community.

Earlier, public information officer William Young told reporters that the shooting was a "mass casualty" incident, but did not provide more details on the situation. 

“I saw one body on the floor,” a witness – apparently a FedEx employee who was on a break – told local media. 

Another police statement said officers had located “multiple victims.” 

The FedEx facility employs more than 4,500 people and is the second-largest hub in the company's global network, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies