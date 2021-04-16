‘Mass casualty incident’: Multiple people reported wounded in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Reports of shots fired inside a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis, Indiana international airport have led police to close off a stretch of I-70 highway. Witnesses spoke of multiple people shot inside.

A massive police response was underway on Mirabel Road, southwest of Indianapolis, on Thursday night. One man told local media his niece was shot in the arm at a gas station that is just outside the warehouse complex that includes a FedEx Ground warehouse.

Indianapolis police said in a statement that preliminary information suggested the shooter took his own life, adding that there was no longer an active threat to the community.

BREAKING: MASS CASUALTY AT FEDEX INDIANAPOLIS: Police now calling this a mass casualty. Unclear how many victims.Parminder Singh tells @CrownJournalist his niece was shot in the arm. She's now in the hospital. https://t.co/hKmw5xsJH4pic.twitter.com/ykCSSYACwq — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) April 16, 2021

Earlier, public information officer William Young told reporters that the shooting was a "mass casualty" incident, but did not provide more details on the situation.

Here's a look at the @FedEx facility near the Indianapolis International Airport where multiple people were shot tonight. @wrtv has crews on the way to the scene. #WRTVhttps://t.co/ZoOuknFgWipic.twitter.com/rpavdWhKBz — Michael R. Hartz (@MikeThePhotog) April 16, 2021

“I saw one body on the floor,” a witness – apparently a FedEx employee who was on a break – told local media.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Reports of several people shot at Indianapolis FedEx facility#Indianapolis l #INPolice & EMS personnel are responding to a FedEx facility where reports say 8 people have been shot. The shooter has not been detained and may still be shooting.More details shortly! pic.twitter.com/UzJwc8P8I1 — Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) April 16, 2021

Another police statement said officers had located “multiple victims.”

The FedEx facility employs more than 4,500 people and is the second-largest hub in the company's global network, according to the Indianapolis Star.