CNN director privately reveals how network covers race when it comes to protests and shootings on hidden camera (VIDEO)

In the latest undercover sting video by Project Veritas, CNN technical director Charlie Chester admitted that his network tries to help the Black Lives Matter movement, but reality keeps getting in the way.

Chester spilled a host of trade secrets to an undercover reporter with Project Veritas, a conservative group famous for their hidden-camera sting operations on Big Tech and media insiders. After admitting that CNN purposely stoked fears over the Covid-19 pandemic to boost ratings, and focused on getting “Trump out of office,” Chester then ran his mouth on racial issues, in a video published by Project Veritas on Thursday.

After doing some research into the apparent spike in anti-Asian hate crimes in the US, Chester said that he realized “a bunch of black men” were behind most of the attacks. Unfortunately for CNN, this perspective didn’t fit in with the network’s chosen narrative.

“I’m like, ‘what are you doing?’ We’re trying to help, like, with the BLM,” he vented, adding that the “optics” of black-on-Asian violence don’t help the BLM cause. “Little things,” like these hate crimes, “are enough to set back movements,” he added.

Chester didn’t explain how he thinks that supporting the Black Lives Matter can stop individual acts of criminal violence. Likewise, some BLM protesters apparently don’t care for the good publicity, as seen in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Wednesday night when a protester knocked a CNN crew member to the ground with a well-aimed bottle to the head, before chasing the crew to police lines.

Chester wasn’t done spilling the beans. He admitted that the media in general focuses on the race of shooters, but only if these shooters are white. “People were lapping up that it was like, you know, white guys,” he said.

“I haven’t seen anything about focusing on the color of people’s skin that aren’t white,” he added, claiming that stories about non-white suspects lose “a little steam” when their skin color is mentioned.

Nothing Chester said will come as any surprise to conservatives, who have long argued that the network exhibits a clear liberal bias, and even “hates white people.”

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe declared at the end of the latest video that CNN’s staff “should have the courage to say publicly what they’ll tell us privately.” However, it is highly unlikely that the network will abandon its editorial course based on his videos. Neither Chester nor other CNN employees responded to O’Keefe when confronted, and network president Jeff Zucker has previously ignored O’Keefe’s phone calls.

O’Keefe’s beef with CNN is not just ideological. The Project Veritas head told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday that he intends to sue CNN for a news report describing his work as “misinformation” and his organization as an “activist” group.

