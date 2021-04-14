 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Officer who killed Ashli Babbitt during Capitol riot will face no punishment, case closed – DOJ

14 Apr, 2021 19:48
Get short URL
Officer who killed Ashli Babbitt during Capitol riot will face no punishment, case closed – DOJ
©  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
The Department of Justice has announced that they have closed their investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot during the January 6 US Capitol riot, and determined the officer will not be charged.

In a statement announcing the closing of the investigation, the DOJ announced there is “no evidence” to establish that the US Capitol officer who shot Babbit “did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber.”

Babbitt’s shooting was caught on multiple videos on January 6. She was struck by a single shot from the still unidentified officer after trying to enter the ‘Speaker’s Lobby’ which leads to the US House of Representatives, according to the DOJ. Babbitt tried climbing through a doorway with glass broken out when she was struck by a bullet in her left shoulder. After receiving medical attention, Babbitt was transferred to Washington Hospital Center where she died as a result of her injuries. 

Also on rt.com ‘Who killed Ashli Babbitt?’: Twitter users ask why name of officer who shot Daunte Wright is released, but not Capitol riot killer

Babbitt’s death has been splitting the public since the footage made its way online, with some arguing the officer involved in the shooting used excessive force while others have justified the shooting, branding the mob that entered the Capitol as a violent crowd committing an act of treason.

The DOJ’s new announcement has been no different, splitting critics on social media.

“The media’s lack of interest in who killed Babbitt is amazing,” conservative writer Julie Kelly tweeted in reaction, going on to blast the DOJ for not revealing the name of the officer behind the shooting. 

Other conservatives similarly highlighted the withholding of the officer’s name this week, arguing it is hypocritical as officers involved in other high-profile shootings, like that of Daunte Wright, have their names revealed to the public almost immediately. In the case of Wright, Kim Potter’s name was released and widely-known before a second-degree manslaughter charge against her was announced.

“Why doesn't Ashli Babbitt's life matter?” conservative author Bridgitte Gabriel tweeted on Wednesday in reaction to the DOJ announcement.

Others, however, have celebrated the DOJ’s decision and pushed back against accusations of excessive force and comparisons to Wright’s case.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies