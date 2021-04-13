‘Who killed Ashli Babbitt?’: Twitter users ask why name of officer who shot Daunte Wright is released, but not Capitol riot killer

Amidst the protests following the shooting of Daunte Wright at the hands of police, conservatives got Ashli Babbitt’s name trending again, asking why the officer who shot her during the Capitol Riot was never publicly identified.

The officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday has been revealed as Kim Potter, whom Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said accidentally discharged her weapon during a traffic stop, resulting in Wright’s death.

On Tuesday, as Potter’s name came to be known, some conservatives pushed another name to trend on social media: Ashli Babbitt, who was infamously killed on camera during the US Capitol riot by an officer whose name was never released. Critics quickly theorized as to why one name was released so quickly while another has been kept hidden since January 6.

Also on rt.com ‘Burn the precincts to the ground!’ Vigil for Daunte Wright turns into riot & clashes outside police station in Portland (VIDEOS)

“Ashli Babbitt was white and conservative and therefore her life had no value, in the eyes of BLM and the media,” Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh wrote in response to a question about Potter’s name being released.

“Why do they only protect some officers?” Gateway Pundit’s Cassandra Fairbanks originally asked, kicking off the comparisons.

Why do we know the name of the cop who killed #DuanteWright but not the name of the cop who killed #AshliBabbitt? — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 13, 2021

Who killed Ashli Babbitt? https://t.co/7m4MP4Zk2z — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 13, 2021

Others have blasted the comparison, calling the January 6 riot an “insurrection” and justifying the controversial shooting of Babbitt.

“A black man is killed by police and Republicans rush to defend Capitol terrorist, Ashli Babbitt. If she was so innocent, can someone explain to me why she was climbing through a broken window instead of using the door right beside it?” one Twitter user wrote.

She should’nt have been breaking wind entering. She was a criminal ✌🏻 color of her skin don’t matter, her actions do — 🔮Christine🔮 (@purple_manatees) April 13, 2021

Me, after opening Twitter to find that Conservatives are attempting to justify Daunte Wright's killing by somehow comparing him to insurrectionist traitor Ashli Babbitt. pic.twitter.com/ig4C5Lr9mQ — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) April 13, 2021

Reporting from some sources has suggested the officer who shot Babbitt has been “in hiding” over fear for their safety while the shooting continues to be investigated.

In a Monday press conference, Gannon showed body cam footage of Wright’s death and claimed Potter intended to deploy a taser instead of her firearm. Wright had been pulled over for expired tags on his vehicle and it was later discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Critics, however, have compared the shooting to the deaths of other unarmed black men at the hands of police, including George Floyd, whose killing led to protests across the country, some of which also turned violent. Former cop Derek Chauvin is currently on trial in the state for Floyd's murder.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!