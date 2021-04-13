 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Burn the precincts to the ground!’ Vigil for Daunte Wright turns into riot & clashes outside police station in Portland (VIDEOS)

13 Apr, 2021 08:05
Get short URL
‘Burn the precincts to the ground!’ Vigil for Daunte Wright turns into riot & clashes outside police station in Portland (VIDEOS)
Protesters clash with police in Portland, Oregon, April 13, 2021. © Gravemorgan / Twitter / Reuters
A riot was declared in Portland, Oregon on Monday night after protesters threw rocks and other objects at police officers. They demanded justice for Daunte Wright, a black man who was fatally shot by police over the weekend.

After attending a vigil for Daunte Wright, who died in a botched arrest attempt in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, protesters staged a march, chanting, “Every city, every town – burn the precincts to the ground!”

The crowd headed towards the Penumbra Kelly building, where the city’s police precinct and a local sheriff’s office are located. According to local TV channel KWG, there were around 250 protesters.

Police said people were throwing bottles, rocks, and fireworks at the officers, as well as breaking windows and starting fires as they attempted to break into the building.

A riot was declared and the protesters were ordered to clear the street. They refused to do so, after which police deployed crowd-control munitions.

Activists believe that Wright’s death is the latest case of systematic bias and racism against black and Latino people by police.

Wright, 20, was pulled over on Sunday in what was initially a routine traffic stop. Police discovered that there was an arrest warrant out on Wright, and tried to detain him. A bodycam video released by the police shows that Wright suddenly rushed back to his vehicle, and an officer who was later identified as Kim Potter shot him during a brief struggle.

Brooklyn City Police Chief Tim Gannon told reports on Monday that, after watching he video, he had the impression that Potter mistook her pistol for a Taser and ended up accidentally shooting Wright. Potter was placed on administrative leave.

Also on rt.com National guard & curfew in Minnesota after bodycam footage of Daunte Wright’s ‘accidental’ shooting triggers more outrage

Wright’s death occurred against the backdrop of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd by kneeling on him during an arrest attempt in May 2020. The incident triggered massive protests across the US and abroad, some of which were followed by riots, looting, and vandalism.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies