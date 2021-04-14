 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Bernie Madoff, jailed for largest Ponzi scheme in history, has died in prison at the age of 82

14 Apr, 2021 13:47
Get short URL
Bernie Madoff, jailed for largest Ponzi scheme in history, has died in prison at the age of 82
Bernard Madoff (C) walks out from Federal Court after a bail hearing in Manhattan January 5, 2009 in New York City. © Getty Images / Hiroko Masuike
Financier Bernie Madoff, who pleaded guilty to being behind the biggest Ponzi scheme in history, passed away in a federal prison from natural causes.

Madoff, who was 82, died at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina. He was serving a 150-year sentence.
Last year, his lawyers requested his release during the Covid-19 pandemic, citing several medical conditions, including kidney disease. The request was denied.

Madoff admitted in 2009 to duping thousands of clients out of billions of dollars over his criminal career, some even notable public figures like actor Kevin Bacon and director Steven Spielberg. He was estimated to have taken almost $65 billion from his clients.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies