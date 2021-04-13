 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Dollar Tree ransacked amid BLM protests in Brooklyn Center becomes focus for latest Twitter war of words

13 Apr, 2021 08:49
Get short URL
Dollar Tree ransacked amid BLM protests in Brooklyn Center becomes focus for latest Twitter war of words
A Dollar Tree store that was looted in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. ©REUTERS / Nick Pfosi
Amid a second night of rioting and clashes between police and protesters in Minnesota, Twitter found its own battleground – reacting in a morally superior and politically convenient way to the ransacking of a Dollar Tree store.

The latest spree of racially charged protesting and violence in the US was triggered by the death of African American man Daunte Wright, who was shot by a police officer while trying to drive away from a patrol. The second night of protests on Monday was fueled by the release earlier in the day of body-cam footage of the incident. The police suggested that the officer pulled out her firearm instead of her taser by mistake.

The police department in Brooklyn Center, a community northwest of Minneapolis where the incident happened, was the focus of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests, but other parts of the neighborhood have seen their share of turmoil, as raging crowds vandalized and looted properties.

One of the targets was a local branch of Dollar Tree, a discount retailer. The chain sells food and household items as cheaply as possible, serving as a major supplier for poorest communities. So it’s no wonder that the outlet’s demise was soon picked up by conservative commentators as the latest example of how BLM protesters don’t really care about black communities and only want looting and chaos.

Their ideological opponents appeared en masse to explain why a bit of property damage was OK when done for the right cause. Dollar Tree is a rich corporation exploiting black people, they suggested, so you can’t possibly value some store more than the life of Daunte Wright, and, most of all, what about the Capitol Hill riot? Or so the arguments went.

The spree of violence in Brooklyn Center is happening while the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former police officer charged with murdering black man George Floyd last year, is underway in Minneapolis. Some predict that if the verdict is not satisfactory to BLM protesters, buildings will burn again.

Also on rt.com ‘Don’t be surprised if buildings burn’: BLM activist warns ‘all hell will break loose’ if Chauvin acquitted of George Floyd murder

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies