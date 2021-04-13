Dollar Tree ransacked amid BLM protests in Brooklyn Center becomes focus for latest Twitter war of words

Amid a second night of rioting and clashes between police and protesters in Minnesota, Twitter found its own battleground – reacting in a morally superior and politically convenient way to the ransacking of a Dollar Tree store.

The latest spree of racially charged protesting and violence in the US was triggered by the death of African American man Daunte Wright, who was shot by a police officer while trying to drive away from a patrol. The second night of protests on Monday was fueled by the release earlier in the day of body-cam footage of the incident. The police suggested that the officer pulled out her firearm instead of her taser by mistake.

🚨#BREAKING: fire and Smoke is billowing out of the Dollar Tree. as looting has started for a second night 📌#MN I #Minnesota Line of riot police has pushed back the crowd to the smoke filled looted strip mall. Around 200+ protesters #dauntewright#brooklyncenterpic.twitter.com/Dk9lQhEwhn — R A W S 🚨 L E R T S (@Rawsalerts) April 13, 2021

The police department in Brooklyn Center, a community northwest of Minneapolis where the incident happened, was the focus of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests, but other parts of the neighborhood have seen their share of turmoil, as raging crowds vandalized and looted properties.

Chaos breaking out.Police pushing back protesters as people continued to loot nearby businesses. Nearly 3 hours past curfew.#BrooklynCenterpic.twitter.com/HRTk189KSU — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 13, 2021

Police move in and disperse most of the crowd from the businesses and streets near the Brooklyn Center Police station #BrooklynCenter#BrooklynCenterPolice#Minnesotapic.twitter.com/EVjx5bKykT — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 13, 2021

One of the targets was a local branch of Dollar Tree, a discount retailer. The chain sells food and household items as cheaply as possible, serving as a major supplier for poorest communities. So it’s no wonder that the outlet’s demise was soon picked up by conservative commentators as the latest example of how BLM protesters don’t really care about black communities and only want looting and chaos.

"Dollar Tree"Wouldn't it suck if you were planning on going to the dollar tree to get some food and found out it was looted for "anti-racism"? Lol. And now, you have to go to the local food bank for food, but maybe that was looted too? LOL. So Silly. Worthy of shame. — NightmareHolic (@NightmareHolic) April 13, 2021

I am going to laugh about them looting a dollar tree for years — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) April 13, 2021

Their ideological opponents appeared en masse to explain why a bit of property damage was OK when done for the right cause. Dollar Tree is a rich corporation exploiting black people, they suggested, so you can’t possibly value some store more than the life of Daunte Wright, and, most of all, what about the Capitol Hill riot? Or so the arguments went.

How exactly does breaking into a Dollar Tree constitute “violence”? Dollar Tree is a multi-billion dollar corporation that has a pattern setting up shop in poorer communities & damaging the economy by employing fewer ppl & displacing small businesses & full service groceries... — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) April 13, 2021

I don't support looting but understand that a dollar tree can be rebuilt. #DaunteWright can never have his life back... — WhoIsDatBlackGirl? (@WhoIsDatYo) April 13, 2021

Dollar Tree is looted...People are tweeting their faces off!Deadly Insurrection occurs...Anyone want pizza?😳 pic.twitter.com/UGTIXNHcCi — AngelObrien 🏁🎶🎤🎸🎼 (@AngelObrien217) April 13, 2021

The spree of violence in Brooklyn Center is happening while the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former police officer charged with murdering black man George Floyd last year, is underway in Minneapolis. Some predict that if the verdict is not satisfactory to BLM protesters, buildings will burn again.

Also on rt.com ‘Don’t be surprised if buildings burn’: BLM activist warns ‘all hell will break loose’ if Chauvin acquitted of George Floyd murder

If you like this story, share it with a friend!