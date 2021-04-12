Shooting at Tennessee high school: multiple victims, including officer – police

Knoxville police have reported multiple shooting victims at a high school, including one officer and warning residents to stay clear of the area

As of Monday afternoon, the scene remains active, according to police. School officials confirmed to local media that Austin-East High School had been on lockdown.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

A "reunification site" for parents and their children has been established by first responders at a baseball field behind the high school, according to police.

Local media is reporting parents are being directed to the area by police officers on the ground. It is also being reported some students are "trickling" out of the school.

Superintendent of Knoxville County Schools Bob Thomas appeared to confirm this, tweeting that students "not involved in the incident have been released to their families."

