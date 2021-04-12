 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Shooting at Tennessee high school: multiple victims, including officer – police
Shooting at Tennessee high school: multiple victims, including officer – police

12 Apr, 2021 20:16
© Twitter / @Knoxville_PD
Knoxville police have reported multiple shooting victims at a high school, including one officer and warning residents to stay clear of the area

As of Monday afternoon, the scene remains active, according to police. School officials confirmed to local media that Austin-East High School had been on lockdown.

A "reunification site" for parents and their children has been established by first responders at a baseball field behind the high school, according to police.

Local media is reporting parents are being directed to the area by police officers on the ground. It is also being reported some students are "trickling" out of the school.

Superintendent of Knoxville County Schools Bob Thomas appeared to confirm this, tweeting that students "not involved in the incident have been released to their families."

