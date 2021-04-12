‘Are we at war?’ Police fire tear gas and flashbangs amid BLM protests in Minnesota (VIDEOS)

Police launched volleys of tear gas and used stun grenades to disperse protesters in the city of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where people were outraged by the shooting of a black man during an attempted arrest.

A video from the scene shows a crowd of protesters standing near clouds of tear gas. A woman is heard yelling: “We’re not f**king going anywhere! We’re f**king staying!”

“Are we at war?” a person asks after several flashbangs explode.

“Are we at war?!” A protester yells as flash bang grenades explode around us. “Feels like we at war.” pic.twitter.com/lT8xS4HWro — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 12, 2021

According to Andy Mannix, a reporter for the Star Tribune, protesters marched to the police station, when officials declared the mass gathering unlawful. Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

People poured water in each other’s eyes after being hit by the irritant, Mannix tweeted.

Lots of tear gas deployed just now. Ppl scattering, pouring water in each other's eyes pic.twitter.com/KOesLPHwvb — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) April 12, 2021

The Star Tribune reported that National Guard troops arrived just before midnight after looters attacked a local Walmart and a nearby shopping mall, and that rubber bullets were used against the protesters.

National guard has arrived pic.twitter.com/DOZqldKHeo — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) April 12, 2021

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott announced on Twitter that he would be issuing a curfew.

I will be issuing a curfew order shortly. — Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021

Tensions were inflamed after police shot a 20-year-old black man named Daunte Wright on Sunday afternoon, after what was initially a routine traffic stop. Police claimed that Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant and tried to avoid being taken into custody by reentering the vehicle and driving away. His family blamed the police for his death.

The protests took place amid the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, which is set to resume on Monday. Chauvin is accused of killing George Floyd by kneeling on him during a botched arrest attempt in May 2020.

Floyd’s highly-publicized death triggered protests against police brutality and racism across the US and abroad. Some of the rallies and marches were followed by rioting, looting, and vandalism.

