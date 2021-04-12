Looting & clashes after protests over police shooting of 20yo black man in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota turn violent (VIDEO)

Tensions have been running high in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after police shot a black man during a traffic stop, reportedly over an air freshener. The incident has sparked protests that descended into violence.

Several hundred people flocked to the Brooklyn Center PD, protesting the death of Daunte Wright, 20, who was shot by police during what appeared to be a routine traffic stop on Sunday afternoon. Wright’s mother told the media at the scene that her son called her as he was being pulled over, and said that it was because of an air freshener dangling from his rearview mirror.

The mother of Daunte Wright speaks on what happened to her 20 year old son this afternoon in Brooklyn Center, MN. pic.twitter.com/Kcepf3mGml — Alice (Al gal, your pal) (@itsnotfunny) April 12, 2021

"All he did was have air fresheners in the car and they told him to get out of the car," Katied Wright said.

It’s illegal for drivers to hang items from the rearview mirror that may obstruct the view of the road.

According to police, the officers who stopped Wright’s car “determined that the driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant,” and sought to take him into custody. It’s unclear what transpired next, with police saying that Wright “re-entered the vehicle,” which prompted one of the officers to open fire.

Wright then drove “several blocks before striking another vehicle,” and was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman in the passenger seat was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Daunte’s mother said her son was heading to a car wash when he was pulled over. She also accused police of leaving her son’s body lying at the scene for hours.

Protests against the police’s handling of the incident were initially peaceful, but quickly spiraled into violence. Protesters reportedly hurled rocks at officers and were filmed jumping on police cars and smashing the windows.

In the Brooklyn Center neighborhood of Minneapolis, police have killed 20 year old #DaunteWright. Angry neighbors have descended in the scene, smashing a police cruiser as armored officers stand nearby. pic.twitter.com/S05Kl9aVuV — Vitalist International (@VitalistInt) April 12, 2021

Protesters chanted Wright’s name, ignoring the orders of riot police to back off, and faced off with the officers standing guard at police headquarters.

Police used tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs in an attempt to break up the crowd.

Test had deployed outside gas station. pic.twitter.com/T61ONeI5VX — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 12, 2021

HAPPENING NOW outside the Brooklyn Center police station - a large crowd has formed after the police shooting of a 20-year-old man earlier today. - Police in riot gear have used gas and rubber bullets to try and clear the crowd. More info here: https://t.co/qeuNrRn64Opic.twitter.com/ARK3Rs3g5g — MN CRIME 🚨 (@MN_CRIME) April 12, 2021

As the situation escalated, police declared the gathering unlawful, urging the protesters to disperse.

Police declaring unlawful assembly. Saying that includes media pic.twitter.com/alR8EIXjli — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) April 12, 2021

The protests have been marred by widespread looting. Footage shows looters ransacking a footwear store. They also reportedly broke into a Walmart.

More looting of Nike’s for justice. 🌶 pic.twitter.com/XXsFKGy8ep — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) April 12, 2021

They’re looting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota at this moment. Because, you know, justice and stuff like that.pic.twitter.com/GvcEx87f98 — First Words (@unscriptedmike) April 12, 2021

Minneapolis @cvspharmacy and others stores nearby are now being targeted and looted .this all in response to killing of #dauntewright by Brooklyn center police off pic.twitter.com/zpKGaKvrhC — 444crew444 (@444crew444) April 12, 2021

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has launched an investigation into the incident, with police saying the officers involved in the shooting are believed to have worn body cameras, and that the dash cam was also working.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!