GameStop, Foot Locker, & dozens more looted in Minnesota CHAOS following police shooting of Daunte Wright (VIDEOS)

Masked looters broke into and robbed dozens of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota stores, including GameStop, Foot Locker and Family Dollar, after protests over police shooting a black man spiralled into violence.

Journalists captured videos of Minnesotans breaking into and looting a number of popular brand stores on Sunday evening. GameStop, McDonalds, Foot Locker, Family Dollar and Sally Beauty Supply were all targeted, as police were seen protecting a Walmart.

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota GameStop currently being loooted pic.twitter.com/tNoEysFE0n — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 12, 2021

One video shows a Kids Foot Locker store with smashed up windows and doors, with a phone store beside it also broken into and wrecked.

Another video shows a liquor store being looted, with bottles smashed all over the floor.

Liquor store currently being looted with people trying to take an ATM too.#BrooklynCenterpic.twitter.com/9kYP5h8jRg — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 12, 2021

In one video posted by photojournalist Rebecca Brannon, a female looter could be heard shouting "I need this! I need this!" as she roamed around an auto store, while in a separate clip a woman in a car could be heard telling another person in a looted Family Dollar, "When I beep this horn, that means come out."

Large group of looters has now resumed back at O'Reilly's auto store.A female looters says, "I need this! I need this!" #BrooklynCenterpic.twitter.com/yYbVfKnVmy — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 12, 2021

Looters clean out Family Dollar.A female yells, "When I beep this horn it means come out!"#BrooklynCenterpic.twitter.com/r26eVGZeOc — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 12, 2021

After a police car left, looting resumed back inside the Holiday gas station. Someone else abandoned their car which was looted too. People continue to drive around erratically in the streets and go from location to location. pic.twitter.com/DX1IeJTeun — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 12, 2021

While cars could be seen queuing up as normal at a Taco Bell in one video, the McDonald's across the street didn't fare quite so well, having also been smashed up and looted.

There's a long line of people grabbing food in between looting stores at Taco Bell... meanwhile the McDonald's gets broken into across the street. #BrooklynCenterpic.twitter.com/NGQ7YDn1tq — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 12, 2021

The looting started after 20-year-old black Minnesotan Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon. The stop was reportedly made due to air fresheners that were hanging from Wright's rearview mirror – which is regarded by law as an illegal obstruction. Police claimed Wright then tried to drive away after they realized there was a warrant out for his arrest during the stop.

Brooklyn Center descended into chaos following the shooting, with protesters attacking and jumping on police cruisers as law enforcement used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse riots.

