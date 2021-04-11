‘Could have said nothing’: Andrew Yang scorned after he tries to jump on #NationalPetsDay trend with pic of dog he ‘gave away’

Former presidential hopeful and current New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang found himself on the wrong end of Twitter when he posted an image of his former dog, admitting he gave the pet up.

“On #NationalPetsDay celebrating our dog Grizzly who we raised as a puppy but had to give away because one of our boys became allergic to him. Miss you Grizz!” Yang tweeted on Sunday, adding the hashtag “#dogsforyang.”

Yang included images of him and Grizzly, as well as a video of them with the caption, “He still remembers Daddy.”

On #NationalPetsDay celebrating our dog Grizzly who we raised as a puppy but had to give away because one of our boys became allergic to him. Miss you Grizz! #dogsforyangpic.twitter.com/tPtRDVjrMV — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) April 11, 2021

While pet photos can typically be one of the most innocent and easy ways to win praise on Twitter, Yang found himself mostly trending for all the wrong reasons as critics blasted him for posting a picture with a dog he had to get rid of.

“Speaking as someone who just had to say goodbye to my beloved cat, it's just profoundly weird to celebrate a dog you *gave away*,” Raw Story’s Matthew Chapman tweeted.

“You could have said nothing. It's OK not to have pets,” another user wrote.

“When you didn't actually have to tweet anything but made this decision,” added another.

Some social media managers don’t know when to sit one out. https://t.co/MR7wgIzjqW — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) April 11, 2021

Others marveled at Yang’s ability to so colossally mess up such an innocent tweet.

“I feel like whatever algorithm or AI your campaign has decided to use is profoundly flawed,” author Jeff VanderMeer tweeted.

Did your campaign manager quit over a pay dispute but also still have the login to your twitter? That’s the only thing that explains anyone bricking a DOG TWEET ffs — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) April 11, 2021

Dude...how did you screw up a dog post?It's actually impressive. — Drew Gibson (@SuppressThis) April 11, 2021

Yang did find some supporters who pushed back on the hate, arguing a child’s allergy is a perfectly good reason to find a new home for a pet.

“It really is okay to give a dog away if it reduces the quality of life of your *actual child,* and yet, FREAK OUT because nothing is more precious than A Good Doggo on Twitter,” writer Sonny Bunch wrote in Yang’s defense.

Andrew Yang seems like he was designed in a lab to make Very Twitter people mad. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) April 11, 2021

What are they supposed to do? Give their child away? He didn't say he abandoned the dog. — Jimmy Namer (@JimmyNamer) April 11, 2021

Yang’s viral tweet came on the heels of another controversy on Sunday after the mayoral candidate tweeted criticism of unlicensed street vendors in New York.

“You know what I hear over and over again - that NYC is not enforcing rules against unlicensed street vendors. I’m for increasing licenses but we should do more for the retailers who are paying rent and trying to survive,” he tweeted, adding that, as mayor, he’d like to bring more street vendors into the “legal market.”

I’d like to bring more unlicensed vendors into the legal market. Education for immigrant/non English speaking vendors on rules of vending, opening more spaces for legal outdoor vending, working with small businesses to broker tensions all would help. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) April 11, 2021

The message inspired numerous critics on social media to accuse Yang of not supporting “working class people.”

This is a very bad take Andrew. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 11, 2021

Love me a mayoral candidates that fights the important fights like *checks notes* trying to punish working class people who are making very delicious foods and are many times staples of a community. — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) April 11, 2021

Oh yes street vendors are WAY less likely to be struggling to survive than retailers who have access to that much capital to be able to rent real estate you absolute nincompoop — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) April 11, 2021

