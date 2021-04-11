CNN lampooned for blasting Fox News hosts for lack of ‘vaccine selfies’: ‘It would save lives’

CNN’s Brian Stelter has drawn mockery online after he took aim at Fox News hosts, pointing out that despite “everyone else” in the media posting vaccine selfies, they have not jumped on the trend.

“It’s been really inspiring to see,” Stelter said of news anchors posting “vaccine selfies.”

The CNN host then called out popular Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham for not joining in on the “really important trend.”

Also on rt.com 'Woke imperialism strikes again': CNN faces backlash after it defends keeping US troops in Afghanistan by citing women’s rights

“I get it’s a personal choice...but everyone else is doing it,” Stelter said, later adding that Fox personalities are “choosing not to spread the word.”

Media Matters’ Matt Gertz took the criticism a step further by saying the lack of Covid-19 vaccination talk on Fox News “does a lot of damage” to their viewers who may be skeptical of the vaccines currently available.

“Steve Doocey should get vaccinated live on ‘Fox and Friends,’” he said, referencing the longtime co-host of Fox News’ morning show. “It would save lives.”

On CNN's Reliable Sources, @MattGertz says Fox has a unique public health responsibility after telling viewers to not trust anyone else “Steve Doocy should get vaccinated live on Fox and Friends. It would save lives.”https://t.co/ojmC22Oycspic.twitter.com/WeTCTz9FlF — Media Matters (@mmfa) April 11, 2021

The theory that “vaccine selfies” would “save lives” was quickly lampooned on social media .While some critics expressed shock at the segment’s very existence, calling it “nothing but virtue signaling,” others pointed out that “individual vaccine status is no one’s business.”

Individual vaccine status is no one’s business. Health care privacy used to matter. But then the COVID response relaxed HIPAA so big gov’t and Big Tech could track and monetize our compliance. And now our social credit scores are maximized by vaccine selfies. https://t.co/k4HGWVMYXG — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) April 11, 2021

“HOW THE F**K IS THIS REAL?!!” one Twitter user wrote, adding a screenshot from the segment featuring the text: “Fox’s biggest stars have not shared vaccine selfies.”

Others critics suggested posting selfies might be a good idea after all, only they should be of people returning to normal life after taking the shot.

“Forget posting vaccine selfies. Post selfies of you out there doing s**t after you got vaccinated,” Tablet Magazine’s Noam Blum tweeted in response.

OMFG these people are insane https://t.co/fBYuIxv2pm — Karlyn Borysenko, most dangerous knitter alive 🧶 (@DrKarlynB) April 11, 2021

where are the selfies, MURDOCH?? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) April 11, 2021

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!