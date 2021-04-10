 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Selling out democracy’? Activists call for boycott of Toyota for supporting ‘sedition’ after donation to Republicans

10 Apr, 2021 17:59
Get short URL
‘Selling out democracy’? Activists call for boycott of Toyota for supporting ‘sedition’ after donation to Republicans
Akio Toyoda, president and CEO of Toyota Motor, poses with models at Toyota G's Reiz concept car during Shanghai Auto Show ©  REUTERS/Aly Song
Car manufacturer Toyota is facing calls for a boycott over a donation to a Republican lawmaker who contested the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Liberals on social media were up in arms after discovering data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) that showed a $1,000 donation to Rep. Alex Mooney (R-West Virginia) on February 4 from Toyota. 

The donation comes after the company said it would reevaluate its criteria for donations, following the riot at the US Capitol on January 6. 

“Given recent events and the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, we are assessing our future PAC [political action committee] criteria,” a spokesperson said at the time. 

Mooney was one of many lawmakers to object to the Electoral College result that made Joe Biden victorious in the 2020 election, leading Toyota to be accused online of everything from selling out democracy to supporting sedition. Others called for a boycott of the company, vowing to shop for vehicles elsewhere.

“Been a Toyota owner my entire life thus far. Love their cars. I even recently bought one of their cars. That said, I don’t love them enough to support a company that funds seditionists,” one Twitter user wrote

Others have pushed back against the knee-jerk reactions, pointing out that Toyota has donated hefty amounts of money to the Democrats in the past, making a boycott over minuscule support for the GOP rather fruitless.

Numerous companies such as Ford and General Motors put a pause on political donations pending a review, after the US Capitol riot. 

Another corporation to find itself targeted by online protesters over resuming political donations is low-cost airline JetBlue.

It was the first to break its political donation pause this week, when it gave $1,000 to Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-New York), according to FEC filings. Like Mooney, Malliotakis objected to the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Also on rt.com ‘We need a black woman justice’: Democrat pressure group urges liberal judge critical of SCOTUS-packing idea to resign

As companies find themselves in the spotlight as to where their money goes in politics, critics have also been calling for a boycott of JetBlue.

“I’m very disappointed in JetBlue airlines. I like them, I fly with them, but I can’t possibly give them my business anymore if they are donating to a congresswoman who voted to overturn our presidential election,” actress and activist Rosanna Arquette tweeted.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies