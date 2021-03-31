‘Beyond farce’: CNN states there’s ‘no consensus criteria’ to determine child’s sex at birth

Doctors the world over can take a glance and know a newborn baby’s sex, but CNN doesn’t seem to believe the science. In an article discussing a ban on transgender women in women’s sport, the liberal news site went full woke.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem issued two executive orders on Tuesday, banning young transgender women from competing in high school and college sports with biological women, declaring that “only girls should play girls’ sports.” Noem’s orders came after she declined to sign a bill on the issue for fear of litigation – a move that angered her conservative voters.

Only girls should play girls’ sports. Given the legislature’s failure to accept my proposed revisions to HB 1217, I am immediately signing two executive orders to address this issue: one to protect fairness in K-12 athletics, and another to do so in college athletics. (1/3) — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 29, 2021

CNN took a dim view of Noem’s orders, calling them “transphobic.” In the same article, reporter Devan Cole stated matter-of-factly that “it’s not possible to know a person’s gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.”

Come again? While gender identity is a thorny issue, and there is indeed no way of knowing what a child will grow up to identify as, assigning a baby’s sex at birth is not a complex process, and takes only a quick peek. While some super-woke activists want to change this and do away with the idea of labeling children male or female altogether, the overwhelming majority of medical professionals assign sex this way, except in the 0.018 percent of births that are intersex.

Commenters online ripped into CNN. “This is beyond farce,” conservative talk show host Jason Rantz tweeted. “This is CNN.”

“10 years ago, you would never have been allowed to write something so nuts at CNN,” another Twitter user chimed in, accusing the news network of denying “reality” itself.

If you believe CNN's last paragraph here, it is because you are an idiot pic.twitter.com/wv2QvU8nne — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 31, 2021

I'm sorry. Is this supposed to be a hard news writeup? https://t.co/c8BE4Um2aPpic.twitter.com/xgJCCGDkne — (Stephanie) Slade (@sladesr) March 30, 2021

CNN within 5 years: "It's not possible to know a newborn's species identity at birth. Otherkin may be assigned human at birth, but later identify as honey badgers, unicorns, or night elves' https://t.co/jNt9DL9iey — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) March 31, 2021

CNN is far from the only news outlet embracing the rhetoric of the woke gender theorists, but it has embraced it with gusto. With Wednesday marking International Transgender Day of Visibility, the site published articles advising readers “how to be a good ally,” and which books to read to help defy “outdated rules of gender.”

On the other side of the aisle, Noem is not the only Republican to ban transgender athletes from female sports. The governors of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas all signed similar bills into law this month. Arkansas’ Republican-controlled legislature has also passed a bill that would forbid minors from receiving gender transition procedures. CNN described these procedures as “life-saving medical care,” seemingly ignoring the research that most children “grow out” of their transgender identity, as well as some studies that indicate that those who transition have a higher likelihood of suicide afterwards.

