‘Biden's MARK OF THE BEAST’: Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene fiercely denounces ‘vaccine passport’ initiative

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) has claimed that the Biden administration aims to force all Americans to have Covid-19 vaccine passports, comparing it to the “mark of the beast” prophesied in the Bible.

“They want you to be required to have something called a Covid passport,” Greene said on Monday in a Facebook livestream. “This would mandate your ability to be able to travel, your ability to be able to buy and sell, and I asked the question earlier today, is this something like Biden's mark of the beast, because that is really disturbing and not good.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: "I call it corporate communism. These are private corporations who thrive on capitalism… But yet they are adapting these communist policies, just like the Democrats are." pic.twitter.com/Bw2A0fow2C — The Hill (@thehill) March 30, 2021

While President Joe Biden reportedly has no plans for his administration to impose a vaccine passport system directly, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the private sector may require such credentials. She said “determination or development of a vaccine passport” would be driven by the private sector, while the administration will focus on the guidelines that can be used as a basis for the requirements.

Greene, however, argued that the Biden administration is essentially using private companies as proxies to impose mandatory vaccine passports.

“It's still the same thing,” she said. “It's still fascism or communism or whatever you want to call it, but it's coming from private companies. So I have a term for that: I call it corporate communism.”



This is called Corporate Communism.The private companies that do not mandate vaccine passports will have more customers and money than they can comprehend. The Corporate Communists will be committing HIPPA violations and will have more lawsuits than they can comprehend. https://t.co/U51seMzqdi — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 29, 2021

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vowed on Monday to forbid any vaccine passports in his state. Greene called on Georgia's leaders to do the same.

