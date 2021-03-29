‘Hard-hitting analysis’: CNN blasted for piece explaining the ‘secret’ behind Joe Biden being so ‘popular’

CNN is being accused of pushing propaganda after publishing a fawning news ‘analysis’ attempting to explain that President Joe Biden’s recent poll success is due to him doing “popular things” on “popular issues."

“Biden’s secret to success is simple: he’s addressing the issues Americans care about, while his weaker issues are those that most Americans don’t seem as worried about,” CNN’s breakdown reads.

The article cites a recent ABC/Ipsos poll that showed Biden leading on issues like the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, but earning majority disapproval on situations like the migrant surge at the US/Mexico border and his handling of gun violence.

The reason President Biden is popular is no secret: He does popular things on important issues | Analysis https://t.co/xUGkddXDff — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 29, 2021

CNN’s Harry Enten argues that because the issues Biden earns a majority of support on are the ones poll respondents identified as the most important in an earlier poll, he is “popular” among Americans.

“The bottom line is that as long as Biden does popular things on popular issues he'll continue to be popular,” Enten writes, adding: “Such a formula is simple, but you’d be surprised how many politicians manage to screw it up.”

CNN’s praising piece on Biden’s alleged super-popularity set off more than a few alarm bells on social media, with the left-leaning network being accused of acting as a propaganda arm for the administration.

“Making North Korea state media blush,” one Twitter user wrote in response to CNN’s “popular” analysis.

“Hard-hitting analysis here,” Townhall’s Beth Baumann added.

Others were also quick to remind CNN of current Biden controversies, like images recently showing the conditions of overwhelmed border facilities for migrants.

There are 15,000 children packed shoulder to shoulder in border detention facilities but you do you CNN https://t.co/xvjT8TNdkM — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 29, 2021

He has kids packed in cages like sardines, but none of that matters now because he has a D after his name.https://t.co/dV2bpNvCeI — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) March 29, 2021

Glorious Leader Beloved By All the People | Analysis https://t.co/mQ4igPaqPd — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 29, 2021

