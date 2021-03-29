 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Hard-hitting analysis’: CNN blasted for piece explaining the ‘secret’ behind Joe Biden being so ‘popular’

29 Mar, 2021 16:30
Get short URL
‘Hard-hitting analysis’: CNN blasted for piece explaining the ‘secret’ behind Joe Biden being so ‘popular’
©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
CNN is being accused of pushing propaganda after publishing a fawning news ‘analysis’ attempting to explain that President Joe Biden’s recent poll success is due to him doing “popular things” on “popular issues."

“Biden’s secret to success is simple: he’s addressing the issues Americans care about, while his weaker issues are those that most Americans don’t seem as worried about,” CNN’s breakdown reads.

The article cites a recent ABC/Ipsos poll that showed Biden leading on issues like the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, but earning majority disapproval on situations like the migrant surge at the US/Mexico border and his handling of gun violence.

CNN’s Harry Enten argues that because the issues Biden earns a majority of support on are the ones poll respondents identified as the most important in an earlier poll, he is “popular” among Americans. 

“The bottom line is that as long as Biden does popular things on popular issues he'll continue to be popular,” Enten writes, adding: “Such a formula is simple, but you’d be surprised how many politicians manage to screw it up.”

Also on rt.com Most Americans disagree with Biden’s handling of border crisis & gun violence – poll

CNN’s praising piece on Biden’s alleged super-popularity set off more than a few alarm bells on social media, with the left-leaning network being accused of acting as a propaganda arm for the administration. 

“Making North Korea state media blush,” one Twitter user wrote in response to CNN’s “popular” analysis. 

“Hard-hitting analysis here,” Townhall’s Beth Baumann added

Others were also quick to remind CNN of current Biden controversies, like images recently showing the conditions of overwhelmed border facilities for migrants. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies