‘Jim Crow in the 21st century’? Biden shares harsh words for Georgia election integrity bill

President Joe Biden has added himself to a chorus of Democrat voices blasting Georgia’s new election laws, including an ID requirement – and apparently implying they are racist.

“This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century. It must end,” Biden said, seemingly referring to past laws pushing racial segregation in the US, in a statement reacting to the bill being signed by Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday.

The Election Integrity Act, which easily passed the state House and Senate, requires voters to present a valid photo identification card for absentee balloting, reduces the window for accepting mail-in ballots, and replaces the secretary of state with an appointed official as chair of the state board of elections.

Numerous critics blasted the reforms as racist and discriminatory, a narrative Biden is throwing his support behind.

Also on rt.com Georgia adopts election integrity law denounced by Democrats as immoral, ‘evil’ and racist

The president claims the bill is “un-American” and denies people the right to vote. He also claimed it was political maneuvering following multiple heated political battles in the state, including the presidency. Trump not only lost the state after leading in it for some time on election night, but Republicans ended up losing two Senate seats in runoff elections.

BIDEN ON GEORGIA GOP ELECTION REFORM BILL: “This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century. It must end. We have a moral and Constitutional obligation to act.” pic.twitter.com/w5D2mXkAcK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 26, 2021

“Instead of celebrating the rights of all Georgians to vote or winning campaigns on the merits of their ideas, Republicans in the state instead rushed through an un-American law to deny people the right to vote,” Biden said.

In a press conference this week, the president claimed even Republican voters find election reform actions in places like Georgia “despicable.”

Also on rt.com Dazed, confused and dreaming of a future without a Republican Party? Biden’s first press conference should terrify all Americans

Gov. Kemp has, meanwhile, praised the bill for making Georgia elections more secure.

I was proud to sign S.B. 202 to ensure elections in Georgia are secure, fair, and accessible. I appreciate the hard work of members of the General Assembly to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. pic.twitter.com/1ztPnfD6rd — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 25, 2021

Former President Donald Trump, who claimed to have won Georgia multiple times following his loss there to Biden last year, also praised the election reform moves.

"Too bad these changes could not have been done sooner!" he wrote in a statement.

TRUMP: “Congratulations to Georgia & the Georgia State Legislature on changing their voter Rules & Regulations. They learned from the travesty of the 2020 Presidential Election, which can never be allowed to happen again. Too bad these changes could not have been done sooner!” pic.twitter.com/M04Rp5dDCi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 26, 2021

Like this story? Share it with a friend!