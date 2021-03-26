US stargazers treated to a visual feast as deorbiting Falcon 9 second stage gets obliterated in spectacular fire rain (VIDEOS)
Space X is yet to confirm that the debris filmed by many amused witnesses on the US northwestern coast was part of its rocket ending its life cycle, but its origin was identified by multiple amateur astronomers.
This is Freaky Deaky. #meteorpic.twitter.com/LzRHYG4J9z— The Freaky Deaky Podcast (@freakydeakypod) March 26, 2021
DID YOU SEE THIS? I have never in my life seen something so incredible. I am in awe. Just happened over Portland about 10 minutes ago. #LiveOnK2pic.twitter.com/L9wLEXBrcW— Genevieve Reaume (@GenevieveReaume) March 26, 2021
The fiery shower in the sky puzzled quite a few witnesses on the ground as the brightly burning debris was passing over.
Cornelius Or. pic.twitter.com/QrLfbnUGCB— Erik Rasmussen (@Rasmusse007) March 26, 2021
The Falcon 9 rocket in question was launched on March 4 and successfully deployed a batch of Starlink satellites.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/VVic5UKRnU— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 4, 2021
Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/Xcbrq66Mez— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 24, 2021
Its reusable first stage was successfully recovered, but the second stage didn’t execute a proper deorbit burn. So, after three weeks of speed decay, it finally came back to Earth in an eye-catching rainfall of evaporating metal.
