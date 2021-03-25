 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Troops NOT leaving Afghanistan before Trump pullout deadline, as Biden makes vague ‘we will leave’ promise

25 Mar, 2021 18:55
US troops listen to a briefing at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanista ©  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Joe Biden has confirmed the US military is not ready to meet a May 1 pullout deadline in Afghanistan, previously agreed to by the Trump administration and the Taliban.

Biden cited “tactical reasons” for May 1 being a difficult date to commit to. 

“It is not my intention to stay there for a long time,” the president said, adding that more time may be needed so troops can leave in a “safe and orderly way.”

“We will leave. The question is when we’ll leave,” he added.

Asked whether troops should expect to be in Afghanistan next year, Biden would only say it was an unlikely scenario, suggesting that a date before the end of the year could be the next official pullout deadline. 

Reports that the US will not be meeting the May 1 deadline, agreed as part of Donald Trump’s Doha Agreement, surfaced earlier. In response, Taliban officials promised a “reaction” if the previous deadline was not met by the US.

