 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Amazon accused of ‘gaslighting’ after insisting reports of employees forced to urinate in bottles ‘not true’

25 Mar, 2021 12:54
Get short URL
Amazon accused of ‘gaslighting’ after insisting reports of employees forced to urinate in bottles ‘not true’
FILE PHOTO. An employee pulls a cart at Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. © Reuters / Brendan McDermid.
Amazon is facing major backlash after it disputed claims that warehouse employees were made to urinate in bottles to avoid wasting time and meet quotas, despite several sources documenting the practice.

After Democratic Representative Mark Pocan called the retail giant out for union busting and making workers “urinate in water bottles” in a Twitter post on Wednesday, the company decided to fire back.

“You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you?” asked one of Amazon’s official Twitter accounts, adding: “If that were true, nobody would work for us."

“The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one,” the company claimed.

It might have been easier to stay quiet, however. Amazon’s defensive comment did not go down well, with social media users pointing out that several sources have documented employees urinating in bottles to avoid being disciplined.

Also on rt.com Thousands of Amazon workers in Italy go on strike in row over labor conditions

“When I worked at Amazon the higher ups would come in the bathrooms to yell at people to hurry up and pressure people to use the bathroom as little as possible,” claimed one user, while others also said they were “reprimanded” for using the bathroom just once or twice in a shift.

Jacobin magazine publisher Bhaskar Sunkara also rebutted Amazon’s claim that nobody would work for the company if the urination reports were true, joking: “Right, because throughout history no one has ever put up with exploitation to put food on the table.”

Journalist James Bloodworth reported in his 2018 book, ‘Hired: Six Months Undercover in Low-Wage Britain’, that some Amazon warehouse employees were relieving themselves in bottles to avoid going to the bathroom, since it was located far away from their station and they would be sanctioned for the time lost.

Other employees have reported taking Amazon orders into the bathroom with them to scan on the toilet.

A 2017-2018 survey by Organise also revealed that 74% of Amazon warehouse workers “avoid going to the toilet at work,” with over 60% claiming they were “scared” of missing their targets and over 20% claiming they were scared of being fired for taking a bathroom break.

Also on rt.com Facebook & Amazon emerge as 2 biggest corporate lobbyists, as Big Tech breaks own spending record in 2020 election cycle – report

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies