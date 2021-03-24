‘Was Epstein not available?’: Kamala Harris set to talk ‘women’s empowerment’ with… Bill Clinton, triggering collective eye-roll

An upcoming public talk on women’s empowerment between Vice President Kamala Harris and Bill Clinton has kicked off a wave of ridicule online, with observers recalling the ex-president’s indiscretions with women while in office.

Hosted by the Clinton Foundation, the event kicked off on Tuesday and will continue into Friday, when Harris and Clinton will sit down for a “one-on-one conversation” to discuss “the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on women, and empowering women and girls in the US and around the world,” according to a foundation press release.

While the topic itself did not stoke controversy, the decision to have Clinton co-host the sit-down immediately made waves, as netizens pointed to the former POTUS’ reputation as a serial womanizer, largely attained over the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal, in which Clinton, then 49, had an affair with a 22-year-old White House intern and later lied about it. He has faced charges of sexual impropriety, assault and even rape from several other women, including Paula Jones, Gennifer Flowers, Kathleen Willey and Juanita Broderick.

“There are 7 billion people on Earth and they couldn't find literally anyone else to talk about empowering women with than Bill Clinton?”asked the Daily Caller’s Greg Price, who was promptly answered by another netizen: “Why? Bill Clinton LOVES women.”

Noted champion of women and girls Bill Clinton https://t.co/iIPHHMPIFt — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) March 23, 2021

Wow, I hope Monica Lewinsky doesn’t tune in. — Bettychand (@Bettychand) March 23, 2021

Others recalled Clinton’s relationship with accused pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead of an apparent suicide in a Manhattan prison cell in the summer of 2019 after he was arrested on child trafficking charges. Netizens suggested that either Epstein or disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein – convicted of rape and sexual abuse against two women in 2018 – would make equally good candidates for the ‘women’s empowerment’ talk with Harris.

Here's Chauntae Davies, who has accused Epstein of raping her multiple times, massaging Bill Clinton after a flight on Epstein's Lolita Express. https://t.co/L5MHvZTbULpic.twitter.com/hrwTWsu2Jb — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 23, 2021

I guess Jeffrey Epstein is no longer available. https://t.co/DYqRkpKFX5 — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) March 23, 2021

Followed by Harvey Wienstein discussing women in the workplace. — 10x10 (@oceansofspace) March 23, 2021

Some took the event as a death knell for the ‘MeToo’ movement – which encouraged women to come forward with their experiences with sexual harassment, namely from high-powered colleagues or employers – especially given Harris’ status as the first-ever female vice president in US history.

Kamala Harris and Bill Clinton to sit down and chat about “empowering women.” This marks the official end of the me-too movement. They better get Cuomo on charges of manslaughter of thousands of old people because that harassment stuff is going nowhere. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) March 24, 2021

That *Bill Clinton* is the intermediary to discuss the well-being of women and girls tells you all you need to know about the sincerity with which VP Harris and the Democrats see #MeToo as something beyond a political cudgel. https://t.co/V7mhy19YrI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 23, 2021

