New York nursing home burns to ground, one resident dead & firefighter missing (VIDEOS)

One resident is dead, several firefighters are injured and one is still missing, after a nursing home on the outskirts of New York City burned to the ground.

Firefighters battled through the early hours of Tuesday morning to contain a blaze at an assisted living facility in Spring Valley, 25 miles north of Manhattan. Shocking video footage showed the building completely consumed by flames, with its walls only partially intact.

Never seen anything like this, fire raging building totally destroyed. pic.twitter.com/VnAMicMgxJ — Mark Kennedy (@RealMarkKennedy) March 23, 2021

🇺🇸 — DEVELOPING: Large fire on Lafayette St in Spring Valley, NY. Fire Department and Hatzolah are on scene with reports of trapped people inside. pic.twitter.com/Ei1jsz5qeI — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) March 23, 2021

The care home began to collapse as fire gutted its interior, with its dramatic implosion captured on video.

Nursing home building collapses in Monsey, NY after raging fire completely destroys it. pic.twitter.com/uwN0hc6uJb — Mark Kennedy (@RealMarkKennedy) March 23, 2021

The brothers in Rockland County have been battling this Nursing Home fire in Spring Valley. Maydays were transmitted. We hope all are OK. pic.twitter.com/2uzOwb5RIm — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) March 23, 2021

One resident died after being pulled from the blaze, and efforts to rescue others continued through dawn, WCBS reported. Locals reportedly rushed into the burning building to rescue the elderly stranded inside, with some of them physically carried from their burning home.

Two firefighters were injured and taken to hospital, with one suffering a heart attack, reports said. Another was reported missing by WCBS shortly before 8am.

With the fire still smouldering at time of writing, police K-9 units are waiting to sweep through the remains of the facility for any possible victims who failed to make it out in time.

The source of the blaze is still unknown.

Also on rt.com MASSIVE fire breaks out at high-rise in China (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!