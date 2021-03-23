 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New York nursing home burns to ground, one resident dead & firefighter missing (VIDEOS)

23 Mar, 2021 13:20
Firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out at Evergreen Nursing Home in Spring Valley, New York, March 23, 2021 © Reuters / Benny Polatseck
One resident is dead, several firefighters are injured and one is still missing, after a nursing home on the outskirts of New York City burned to the ground.

Firefighters battled through the early hours of Tuesday morning to contain a blaze at an assisted living facility in Spring Valley, 25 miles north of Manhattan. Shocking video footage showed the building completely consumed by flames, with its walls only partially intact.

The care home began to collapse as fire gutted its interior, with its dramatic implosion captured on video.

One resident died after being pulled from the blaze, and efforts to rescue others continued through dawn, WCBS reported. Locals reportedly rushed into the burning building to rescue the elderly stranded inside, with some of them physically carried from their burning home.

Two firefighters were injured and taken to hospital, with one suffering a heart attack, reports said. Another was reported missing by WCBS shortly before 8am.

With the fire still smouldering at time of writing, police K-9 units are waiting to sweep through the remains of the facility for any possible victims who failed to make it out in time.

The source of the blaze is still unknown.

