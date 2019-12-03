MASSIVE fire breaks out at high-rise in China (VIDEOS)

A huge fire ripped through a 25-story tower in China’s northeastern city of Shenyang. While the inferno promptly climbed up the building, triggering a massive firefighter response, no one was apparently hurt in the blaze.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the residential building in the Hunnan district of the city, late on Monday. The blaze rapidly spread to the top floor as the building’s insulation caught fire.



Over 200 firefighters and 47 fire engines were dispatched to the scene in an attempt to curb the blaze. Footage from the scene shows flaming insulation pieces falling off the tower and dropping onto the nearby lower buildings.

It took the emergency workers some three hours to put out the fire. So far, no casualties have been reported. That might change, however, given the scale of the blaze and the size of the building.

