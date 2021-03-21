‘I didn’t lose to him’: Trump mocks Biden’s Air Force One steps fall (VIDEO)

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Donald Trump, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by his side, mocked Joe Biden for falling multiple times on the stairs to Air Force One and insisted, “I didn’t lose to him.”

“I watched as Joe Biden went up the stairs today,” Trump said to a laughing crowd, “and I said, ‘I didn’t lose to him,’ which we didn’t lose to him.”

Biden takes a big fall climbing into Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/6jCzaWPi3i — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 19, 2021

He then continued to push his belief that the presidential election was rigged in Biden’s favor, an opinion that saw him kicked off of major social media platforms and impeached by the House of Representatives following the US Capitol riot on January 6. The ex-president was later acquitted in the Senate.

“Almost 75 million votes and probably a lot more than that,” the former president said, referring to the official count of his votes in the election – the highest of any president running for reelection. Trump has insisted multiple times ballots from his supporters were dumped and false ballots for Biden were counted, though no such massive voter fraud has been proven.

Former President Trump responds to President #BidenFall “I watch as Joe Biden went up the stairs today and I said ‘I didn’t lose to him,’ which we didn’t lose to him. Almost 75 million votes and probably a lot more than that”Video credit → Robert Petosian via TikTok pic.twitter.com/oDgKi2kByv — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) March 20, 2021

Biden faced a wave of mockery on Friday after footage of him falling three times on the stairs to Air Force One went viral.

The White House said the president did not require medical attention and suggested “windy” conditions were behind the 78-year-old’s stumbling.

Also on rt.com Revenge of the stairs: White House dismisses Biden stumble as minor mishap in windy weather, but some jokingly blame Kremlin

“It’s pretty windy outside. It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent fine,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs. — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) March 19, 2021

Trump’s mockery followed that of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who poked fun at the “windy” explanation and shared a parody video which made it look like a golf ball hit by his father knocked Biden to his knees.

It wasn’t the wind folks. pic.twitter.com/jYc01dBZCe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2021

Also on rt.com Parody video showing Trump knocking Biden down Air Force One stairs could lead to ASSASSINATION attempt, MSNBC analyst says

Like this story? Share it with a friend!