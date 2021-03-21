 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I didn’t lose to him’: Trump mocks Biden’s Air Force One steps fall (VIDEO)

21 Mar, 2021 20:20
©  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Donald Trump, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by his side, mocked Joe Biden for falling multiple times on the stairs to Air Force One and insisted, “I didn’t lose to him.”

“I watched as Joe Biden went up the stairs today,” Trump said to a laughing crowd, “and I said, ‘I didn’t lose to him,’ which we didn’t lose to him.”

He then continued to push his belief that the presidential election was rigged in Biden’s favor, an opinion that saw him kicked off of major social media platforms and impeached by the House of Representatives following the US Capitol riot on January 6. The ex-president was later acquitted in the Senate. 

“Almost 75 million votes and probably a lot more than that,” the former president said, referring to the official count of his votes in the election – the highest of any president running for reelection. Trump has insisted multiple times ballots from his supporters were dumped and false ballots for Biden were counted, though no such massive voter fraud has been proven.

Biden faced a wave of mockery on Friday after footage of him falling three times on the stairs to Air Force One went viral. 

The White House said the president did not require medical attention and suggested “windy” conditions were behind the 78-year-old’s stumbling.

“It’s pretty windy outside. It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent fine,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. 

Trump’s mockery followed that of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who poked fun at the “windy” explanation and shared a parody video which made it look like a golf ball hit by his father knocked Biden to his knees. 

