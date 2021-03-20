Revenge of the stairs: White House dismisses Biden stumble as minor mishap in windy weather, but some jokingly blame Kremlin

Critics of Joe Biden had a field day after his awkward boarding of the Air Force One, bringing up his past mockery of Donald Trump’s mobility issues. But some say (in jest) Joe should blame the Kremlin rather than strong winds.

The video of Biden’s stumbling walk up the steps on Friday provided the inspiration for many jokes, ranging in tone from light-hearted puns and video game mashups, to ableist digs, and partisan attacks gleefully shared by the Trumpworld.

STAIR FORCE WON 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Biden boom 💥 pic.twitter.com/23WmPb8tcJ — Le Prestatateur 🏴‍☠️ (@Prestateur) March 20, 2021

The outburst of mockery from the right is easy to understand. After all, Biden-friendly media was eager to play up every instance of Donald Trump’s awkward behavior when he was the president. And, while on the campaign trail, Joe Biden wasn’t beyond making a few boastful comparisons between himself and his Republican rival, especially when his own age and physical fitness came into question.

Okay fine🧵. Guys. People lost their minds when Trump walked slowly down a ramp one time. I don’t think the Biden stair stumble stuff should matter. But boy did the media set one hell of a precedent about presidential walking patterns. And if you’ve forgotten, read on ⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 19, 2021

The White House understandably downplayed the stair incident, blaming windy weather and assuring the US public that their leader was 100% fine after the stumbling episode.

I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs. — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) March 19, 2021

But some people quipped that the situation could have been more sinister than it looked. What if it’s not the wind, or age, or simple human error, they posited, but a clandestine operation to retaliate for Biden calling a certain world leader a “killer”? The ODNI and MSDNC are already on the trail!

And what about Putin who said in his yesterday's answer to Biden: He should take care of his health...Coincidence or somebody was appointed to wash the stair's carpet with a banana peel ? pic.twitter.com/q9hw1xGXzz — marie france revelin (@abdeline) March 20, 2021

BREAKING! A Brazen Act of Russian Interference: Air Force One Stair Was a Putin Asset by #RachelNaddow cc @Maddow#BidenThreeStephttps://t.co/b3NoeGFvUJ — Teodrose Fikremariam (@Teodrose_Fikre) March 19, 2021

The stair was paid by Putin — Yuri bezmenov didn’t kill himself (@BMemeenine) March 20, 2021

It’s anyone’s guess as to whether the unfortunate stair was doing someone’s bidding. But Russia has long been the favorite boogeyman for people in the US who portray Trump as an “illegitimate president” and an agent of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Rachel Maddow, for example, insinuated this week that Trump empowered a Russian operative to sabotage the US’ response to Covid-19. She capped the episode by calling the story “nutty stuff” – though presumably not in the sense that it was an evidence-free conspiracy theory.

Leading Russiagate disinformation agent claims on top influence network that Trump's COVID-19 response was potentially infiltrated by Russian intelligence via ex-HHS spox Michael Caputo, and that DOJ should investigate. She closes with surprising lucidity: "This is nutty stuff." pic.twitter.com/2HjpPaaENu — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) March 19, 2021

