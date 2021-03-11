Sharon Osbourne decried as ‘racist’ after emotional showdown with co-host Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan support (VIDEO)

Sharon Osbourne went ballistic after a tacit accusation of racism leveled by a fellow TV co-host. She demanded an explanation of how a personal dislike by a white person directed at a person of color is implied to be about race.

The emotional exchange took place during Wednesday's episode of The Talk show on CBS, which Osbourne co-hosts with Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth. Underwood brought up Osbourne’s public support of her friend, former ITV presenter Piers Morgan amid his controversial departure this week.

When stuff like this happens, true friends run towards you, fake friends run away. I love Sharon Osbourne because she always stays true to herself. She knew she would get abused by the woke brigade for tweeting this - but did it anyway because it what she believes. https://t.co/gYnSwXZsUe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

Morgan left the British broadcaster over his long-time critical stance toward Meghan Markle. His latest attacks against the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry came after the two gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey, which was highly critical of the royal family. Morgan brashly dismissed Markle’s claims that her mistreatment in Britain led her to suicidal thoughts, leading to a whopping 41,000 complaints filed against him with Ofcom, the British media regulator.

Underwood, who is Markle’s friend, asked Osbourne what she would tell people who “may feel” that her backing of Morgan “appears to give validation or safe haven to something that he had uttered that is racist.”

The premise of the question visibly irritated Osbourne, who challenged Underwood to show an example of Morgan saying racist things. She then went on an angry rant telling how she “at 68 years of age” hated having “to turn around and say: I ain’t racist” after false accusations. The station had to silence her, as she added some expletives to make the point, while Underwood called for a commercial break.

Sharon Osbourne goes on cursing rant live on air after being questioned for defending Piers Morgan’s criticism of Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/pA5AYg1HHG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2021

The debate continued after the show returned, with Osbourne pressuring a tearful Underwood into offering an explanation of why some people see Morgan as a racist without him saying explicitly racist things.

“This is not the exact words of racism. It’s the implication and the reaction to it. To not want to address that because [Markle] is a black woman, and to try to dismiss it and to make it seem less than what it is. That’s what makes it racist,” she said.

Underwood, a black woman, presumably has a different perspective on racism than white Osbourne. Osbourne defended Morgan from accusations of racism stemming from his criticism of Markle, but stressed she did not agree with his stance against the Duchess of Sussex – and had earlier in the week said she was “ashamed” of how the royals had treated her.

Apparently seeking a deescalation, Underwood stressed she didn’t want anyone to think her question about Morgan constituted an attack against Osbourne, to which she remarked that it was “too late for that.” Osbourne cut to what seems to be the core of her explosive reaction, which, she noted, applies “for everybody who was born white.”

“Piers doesn't like someone [who] may happen to be black. Does that make him a racist?” she asked, to which other women said no. “So why can’t it be [that] he just doesn’t like her? Why does it have to be racist?”

At that point Kloots intervened, allowing for a possibility that Morgan’s dislike of Markle may have nothing to do with her skin color and be motivated by his royalist beliefs, for example. She found the silver lining in the fact that their show, combative as it was, still was a conversation where they could learn from each other, and not end in somebody storming out. Morgan quit his former show, Good Morning Britain, after being lectured by a co-host for “trashing” Markle, infamously leaving the studio right in the middle of broadcast.

While the emotional exchange on The Talk remained mostly civil, some reactions to it on Twitter were not so gracious toward Osbourne. Some people even said her pushing back against Underwood was ‘proof’ of her being a “racist gaslighter.”

This is disgusting, how dare Sharon Osborne tell a black woman to not cry! Who is Sharon, nothing more than a white privileged woman. I’m sickened. — Stephanie (@Steph1Zepeda) March 11, 2021

This whole thing is atrocious & @MrsSOsbourne is giving very much English Karen. Top tier toxic. But what took me out was DEMANDING to be educated. Despicable behavior. — Darryl Thomas (@theedarryltee) March 11, 2021

