Joe Biden’s media-celebrated dogs are SENT HOME to Delaware after one bites a White House security staffer – reports

The return of dogs to the White House, cheered by the MSM as an added benefit of Donald Trump's ouster, was short-lived, as Biden’s German Shepherds have reportedly been sent packing after one bit a security aide.

Champ and Major were returned to the Biden family home in Wilmington last week, the media reported on Tuesday. CNN blamed the move on “aggressive behavior,” and cited an unidentified “person familiar with the dogs’ schedule” as confirming they were back in Delaware.

Three-year-old Major, who was hailed by the media as the first shelter dog to reside at the White House, was apparently the perpetrator in the “biting incident.” The condition of his victim wasn’t reported. CNN’s anonymous sources said Major “has been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and charging at staff and security.”

The exiling of 13-year-old Champ and Major is a setback for First Lady Jill Biden, who said last month in an interview on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ that she was “obsessed with getting our dogs settled, because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog.” She added, “They have to take the elevator. They’re not used to that. They have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them ... So, that’s what I’ve been obsessed with, just getting everybody settled and calm.”

The dogs were media sensations even before they arrived at the White House on January 25, as Trump’s four-year term marked the first time in 115 years that a president didn’t move in with a pet dog. Trump was even accused by some outlets of hating dogs, which GQ magazine claimed was an indication that he was “un-American.”

Perhaps feeling the political heat of not having a pet in a dog-loving nation, Trump explained to supporters at a 2019 rally in El Paso, Texas, that he wouldn't have minded having a dog, but he didn’t have the time to properly care for it. He added that he’d been told it would be “good politically” to get one, but that it felt “a little phony to me.”

Biden played along with the pro-dog fervor during his campaign, including posting a Twitter message two days before the November 3 election, saying, “Let’s put dogs back in the White House.”

But he also had a setback with Major in late November, suffering hairline fractures in his foot after slipping and falling while playing with the dog.

In the days before Champ and Major were brought to Washington, media outlets including NBC, CNN, ABC, and NPR promoted an “indogeration” fund-raiser to celebrate the occasion.

The Bidens’ dogs were back in the news on February 12, when the president and the first lady had a photo-op with them on the North Lawn of the White House, where, ahead of Valentine’s Day, JIll Biden had placed heart-shaped signs inscribed with words such as “unity” and “healing.” Champ and Major can only hope now that their banishment to the doghouse won’t be permanent.

