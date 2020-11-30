 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Joe Biden suffers ‘hairline fractures & will wear walking boot’ after he slipped and twisted ankle while playing with his dog

30 Nov, 2020 00:43
Joe Biden suffers ‘hairline fractures & will wear walking boot’ after he slipped and twisted ankle while playing with his dog
Secret service agents stand in the doorway of Delaware Imaging Network as President-elect Joe Biden arrives to receive a CT scan after twisting his ankle while playing with his dog Major in Newark, Delaware, US, November 29, 2020. ©  Reuters / Joshua Roberts
After Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major, CT scans showed several small fractures in his mid foot, with his physician saying he will probably have to wear a walking boot for several weeks.

While the initial X-ray were “reassuring” and showed “no obvious fracture,” a follow up computed tomography scan confirmed a couple of “hairline fractures” in Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones in his mid-foot.

Initially, the presumed US President-elect’s office said the health check with an orthopedist was purely “out of an abundance of caution,” stoking speculations of trying to downplay the incident.

However, while pool reporters missed Biden arriving at the Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark – footage captured by an NBC News photographer showed Biden walking out of the clinic by himself, albeit slowly and with a slight limp.

Biden will be sworn in as the oldest president in US history, if the Electoral College confirms his victory that is still being challenged by President Donald Trump, so both critics and supporters are keeping a close eye on his health. Biden’s dog Major also received fawning press attention since the German Shepherd would become the first shelter dog to reside in the White House.

