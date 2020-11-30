Joe Biden suffers ‘hairline fractures & will wear walking boot’ after he slipped and twisted ankle while playing with his dog

After Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major, CT scans showed several small fractures in his mid foot, with his physician saying he will probably have to wear a walking boot for several weeks.

While the initial X-ray were “reassuring” and showed “no obvious fracture,” a follow up computed tomography scan confirmed a couple of “hairline fractures” in Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones in his mid-foot.

NEW: CT scans show President-Elect @JoeBiden has hairline fractures in his mid-foot after he slipped and fell playing w/ his dog this weekendIt is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks, per stmt from Dr. Kevin O'Connor (h/t pooler @sarahmucha) pic.twitter.com/I9o7uD0Uwl — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) November 30, 2020

Initially, the presumed US President-elect’s office said the health check with an orthopedist was purely “out of an abundance of caution,” stoking speculations of trying to downplay the incident.

However, while pool reporters missed Biden arriving at the Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark – footage captured by an NBC News photographer showed Biden walking out of the clinic by himself, albeit slowly and with a slight limp.

NEW: @nbcnews photographer captures @JoeBiden leaving orthopedic office in Delaware where the president-elect was just treated for what his doctor called a sprained right ankle from a fall Saturday. pic.twitter.com/mTYee0BMur — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 29, 2020

Biden will be sworn in as the oldest president in US history, if the Electoral College confirms his victory that is still being challenged by President Donald Trump, so both critics and supporters are keeping a close eye on his health. Biden’s dog Major also received fawning press attention since the German Shepherd would become the first shelter dog to reside in the White House.

