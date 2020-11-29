 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Joe Biden slips & twists ankle ‘while playing with his dog’, visits orthopedist ‘out of an abundance’ of caution

29 Nov, 2020 22:18
Joe Biden to enter the Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, November 29, 2020 ©  Reuters / Joshua Roberts
Joe Biden has slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major, according to a statement from his office, which said the 78-year-old’s health will be examined by an orthopaedic specialist.

Biden's motorcade was seen arriving at the Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, but reportedly maneuvered so that journalists on the press pool could not see him entering the building.

Biden’s dog Major has received fawning press attention since the Democrat’s projected victory in the presidential election, which Donald Trump continues to challenge. The German Shepherd is a rescue animal, and would be the first to reside in the White House.

Biden’s advanced age combined with a history of public gaffes has made his latest ‘slip’ fodder for his critics on social media.

“Fit to lead a country but can’t play with his dog without being hospitalized,” reporter Jon Miller joked.

Many others, however, have simply wished the Democrat well, with some pushing back against the mockery. 

