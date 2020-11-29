Mysterious Utah monolith DISAPPEARS, possibly stolen at night

The cryptic metal structure which has captivated mystery hunters’ imagination ever since it was discovered in the Utah desert last week, has been stolen, according to disappointed pilgrims who traveled hundreds of miles to see it.

The Bureau of Land Management in Utah hasconfirmed a series of “credible reports” that the monolith is no more, saying that the structure was taken by an unknown “person or group” on Friday night.

BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property.

"We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the “monolith” has been removed by an unknown party. The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property..." More: https://t.co/ZXJDGzxDaDpic.twitter.com/xXHdijk496 — BLM Utah (@BLMUtah) November 29, 2020

Officials said they still have no clue who removed the statue – let alone installed it there in the first place, possibly years ago.

But backpackers and thrill hunters, who flocked into the area immediately after its location was pinpointed by online sleuths, believe the artefact was stolen rather than taken by rightful owners, be they terrestrial or extraterrestrial.

Riccardo Marino and Sierra Van Meter, a pair of travelers who claim to be the first to arrive at the scene just minutes after the statue was stolen, said that “all that was left in its place was a message written in the dirt that said 'bye b*tch' with a fresh pee stain right next to it.”

We arrived at the location to see nothing but the foul markings left and we realized we must have been the first people to see it removed.

In a bid to pay the 'space oddity' its due respect, they created a “rendition of the monolith returning back to space” instead of being taken by petty thieves.

The utah monolith is gine. pic.twitter.com/uOVuYe2ODB — Richard M (@djdickUt) November 29, 2020

In a video blog about the incident, they also recall how on their way to the scene they heard voiced in the distance and saw a suspicious truck “hauling a large object strapped down in the bed with the hatch open.”

